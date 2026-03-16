报价部分
货币 / SMMU
回到股票

SMMU: Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund

50.28 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日SMMU汇率已更改0.04%。当日，交易品种以低点50.24和高点50.28进行交易。

关注Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SMMU新闻

常见问题解答

SMMU股票今天的价格是多少？

Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund股票今天的定价为50.28。它在50.24 - 50.28范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为50.26，交易量达到88。SMMU的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund股票是否支付股息？

Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund目前的价值为50.28。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-0.12%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪SMMU走势。

如何购买SMMU股票？

您可以以50.28的当前价格购买Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund股票。订单通常设置在50.28或50.58附近，而88和0.06%显示市场活动。立即关注SMMU的实时图表更新。

如何投资SMMU股票？

投资Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund需要考虑年度范围50.13 - 50.90和当前价格50.28。许多人在以50.28或50.58下订单之前，会比较0.26%和。实时查看SMMU价格图表，了解每日变化。

Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund的最高价格是50.90。在50.13 - 50.90内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund的绩效。

Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund（SMMU）的最低价格为50.13。将其与当前的50.28和50.13 - 50.90进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看SMMU在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

SMMU股票是什么时候拆分的？

Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、50.26和-0.12%中可见。

日范围
50.24 50.28
年范围
50.13 50.90
前一天收盘价
50.26
开盘价
50.25
卖价
50.28
买价
50.58
最低价
50.24
最高价
50.28
交易量
88
日变化
0.04%
月变化
0.26%
6个月变化
-0.93%
年变化
-0.12%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%