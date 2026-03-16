SMMU: Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund
今日SMMU汇率已更改0.04%。当日，交易品种以低点50.24和高点50.28进行交易。
关注Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SMMU新闻
- The Muni Brief: Stay In The Game
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Munis Carry Outperformance Into The Summer
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- The Muni Brief: What's The Weather Going To Be?
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Room To Run As Demand Drives The Market
- The Muni Brief: Big Flows, Low Drama
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Muni Brief: NYC's Pied-à-Terre Tax
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- 'Boring' Municipal Bonds May Be Anything But In Today's Market
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk - Muni Credit Conditions Resilient
- Capital Markets Outlook Q2 2026: At The Intersection Of AI And All The Other Stuff
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Q1 2026 Municipal Credit - A Turn in Credit Quality? War, Federal Funding And Risky Assets
- Munis In Focus: A Q1 2026 Recap
- Tax-Loss Harvesting With Bonds Vs. Stocks: Different Rules, Same Goal
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- 3 Reasons Why It Pays To Be Active As A Muni Investor
- War And Bonds
- How Active Management Can Capture Yield In Today's Bond Environment
常见问题解答
SMMU股票今天的价格是多少？
Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund股票今天的定价为50.28。它在50.24 - 50.28范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为50.26，交易量达到88。SMMU的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund股票是否支付股息？
Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund目前的价值为50.28。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-0.12%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪SMMU走势。
如何购买SMMU股票？
您可以以50.28的当前价格购买Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund股票。订单通常设置在50.28或50.58附近，而88和0.06%显示市场活动。立即关注SMMU的实时图表更新。
如何投资SMMU股票？
投资Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund需要考虑年度范围50.13 - 50.90和当前价格50.28。许多人在以50.28或50.58下订单之前，会比较0.26%和。实时查看SMMU价格图表，了解每日变化。
Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund的最高价格是50.90。在50.13 - 50.90内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund的绩效。
Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund股票的最低价格是多少？
Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund（SMMU）的最低价格为50.13。将其与当前的50.28和50.13 - 50.90进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看SMMU在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
SMMU股票是什么时候拆分的？
Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、50.26和-0.12%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 50.26
- 开盘价
- 50.25
- 卖价
- 50.28
- 买价
- 50.58
- 最低价
- 50.24
- 最高价
- 50.28
- 交易量
- 88
- 日变化
- 0.04%
- 月变化
- 0.26%
- 6个月变化
- -0.93%
- 年变化
- -0.12%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%