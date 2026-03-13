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SMMU: Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund
SMMU exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.25 and at a high of 50.28.
Follow Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SMMU News
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Munis Carry Outperformance Into The Summer
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- The Muni Brief: What's The Weather Going To Be?
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Room To Run As Demand Drives The Market
- The Muni Brief: Big Flows, Low Drama
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Muni Brief: NYC's Pied-à-Terre Tax
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- 'Boring' Municipal Bonds May Be Anything But In Today's Market
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk - Muni Credit Conditions Resilient
- Capital Markets Outlook Q2 2026: At The Intersection Of AI And All The Other Stuff
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Q1 2026 Municipal Credit - A Turn in Credit Quality? War, Federal Funding And Risky Assets
- Munis In Focus: A Q1 2026 Recap
- Tax-Loss Harvesting With Bonds Vs. Stocks: Different Rules, Same Goal
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- 3 Reasons Why It Pays To Be Active As A Muni Investor
- War And Bonds
- How Active Management Can Capture Yield In Today's Bond Environment
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: March 2026
- Thoughts From The Muni Desk
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMMU stock price today?
Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock is priced at 50.28 today. It trades within 50.25 - 50.28, yesterday's close was 50.24, and trading volume reached 108. The live price chart of SMMU shows these updates.
Does Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock pay dividends?
Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund is currently valued at 50.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.12% and USD. View the chart live to track SMMU movements.
How to buy SMMU stock?
You can buy Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund shares at the current price of 50.28. Orders are usually placed near 50.28 or 50.58, while 108 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow SMMU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMMU stock?
Investing in Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund involves considering the yearly range 50.13 - 50.90 and current price 50.28. Many compare 0.26% and -0.93% before placing orders at 50.28 or 50.58. Explore the SMMU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the past year was 50.90. Within 50.13 - 50.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (SMMU) over the year was 50.13. Comparing it with the current 50.28 and 50.13 - 50.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMMU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMMU stock split?
Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.24, and -0.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.24
- Open
- 50.27
- Bid
- 50.28
- Ask
- 50.58
- Low
- 50.25
- High
- 50.28
- Volume
- 108
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.26%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.93%
- Year Change
- -0.12%