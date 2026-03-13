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SMMU: Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund

50.28 USD 0.04 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SMMU exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.25 and at a high of 50.28.

Follow Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SMMU News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SMMU stock price today?

Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock is priced at 50.28 today. It trades within 50.25 - 50.28, yesterday's close was 50.24, and trading volume reached 108. The live price chart of SMMU shows these updates.

Does Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock pay dividends?

Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund is currently valued at 50.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.12% and USD. View the chart live to track SMMU movements.

How to buy SMMU stock?

You can buy Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund shares at the current price of 50.28. Orders are usually placed near 50.28 or 50.58, while 108 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow SMMU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SMMU stock?

Investing in Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund involves considering the yearly range 50.13 - 50.90 and current price 50.28. Many compare 0.26% and -0.93% before placing orders at 50.28 or 50.58. Explore the SMMU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the past year was 50.90. Within 50.13 - 50.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund performance using the live chart.

What are Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (SMMU) over the year was 50.13. Comparing it with the current 50.28 and 50.13 - 50.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMMU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SMMU stock split?

Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.24, and -0.12% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
50.25 50.28
Year Range
50.13 50.90
Previous Close
50.24
Open
50.27
Bid
50.28
Ask
50.58
Low
50.25
High
50.28
Volume
108
Daily Change
0.08%
Month Change
0.26%
6 Months Change
-0.93%
Year Change
-0.12%
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