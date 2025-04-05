货币 / SLS
SLS: SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc
1.70 USD 0.03 (1.80%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SLS汇率已更改1.80%。当日，交易品种以低点1.67和高点1.77进行交易。
关注SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SLS新闻
- Solaris Resources stock price target raised to $13 from $11 at H.C. Wainwright
- Sellas Life Sciences: SLS009’s Phase 2 Sets Up A Promising 2026 (NASDAQ:SLS)
- IDMC recommends continuation of Phase 3 AML trial for galinpepimut-S
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? (Revised)
- SELLAS Life Sciences adds cancer research expert to scientific board
- SELLAS Life Sciences to join Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 indexes
- SELLAS Life Sciences: Tons Of Completed Studies (NASDAQ:SLS)
- Sellas Life Sciences director Van Nostrand buys $14,800 in stock
- SELLAS adds oncology experts to advisory board
- SELLAS reports potential colorectal cancer therapy progress
- Galena Biopharma stock hits 52-week high at $1.85
- SELLAS Life Sciences to Participate in Fireside Chat at the A.G.P. Virtual Healthcare Company Showcase
- Solaris Resources files Q1 financials with SEC
- SELLAS advances pediatric AML treatment with Phase 2 trial
- Undercovered Dozen: Power Metals, Verses AI, TFS Financial, Nextdoor +
日范围
1.67 1.77
年范围
0.77 2.27
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.67
- 开盘价
- 1.68
- 卖价
- 1.70
- 买价
- 2.00
- 最低价
- 1.67
- 最高价
- 1.77
- 交易量
- 2.023 K
- 日变化
- 1.80%
- 月变化
- -11.46%
- 6个月变化
- 58.88%
- 年变化
- 38.21%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值