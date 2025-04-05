Valute / SLS
SLS: SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc
1.63 USD 0.02 (1.24%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SLS ha avuto una variazione del 1.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.60 e ad un massimo di 1.66.
Segui le dinamiche di SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SLS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.60 1.66
Intervallo Annuale
0.77 2.27
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.61
- Apertura
- 1.60
- Bid
- 1.63
- Ask
- 1.93
- Minimo
- 1.60
- Massimo
- 1.66
- Volume
- 2.157 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- -15.10%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 52.34%
- Variazione Annuale
- 32.52%
21 settembre, domenica