SLS: SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc

1.63 USD 0.02 (1.24%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SLS ha avuto una variazione del 1.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.60 e ad un massimo di 1.66.

Segui le dinamiche di SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.60 1.66
Intervallo Annuale
0.77 2.27
Chiusura Precedente
1.61
Apertura
1.60
Bid
1.63
Ask
1.93
Minimo
1.60
Massimo
1.66
Volume
2.157 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.24%
Variazione Mensile
-15.10%
Variazione Semestrale
52.34%
Variazione Annuale
32.52%
21 settembre, domenica