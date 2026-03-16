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RVNU: Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF

24.76 USD 0.08 (0.32%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日RVNU汇率已更改-0.32%。当日，交易品种以低点24.75和高点24.85进行交易。

关注Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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  • M5
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  • M30
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  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RVNU新闻

常见问题解答

RVNU股票今天的价格是多少？

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF股票今天的定价为24.76。它在24.75 - 24.85范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为24.84，交易量达到20。RVNU的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF股票是否支付股息？

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF目前的价值为24.76。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注4.87%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪RVNU走势。

如何购买RVNU股票？

您可以以24.76的当前价格购买Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF股票。订单通常设置在24.76或25.06附近，而20和-0.36%显示市场活动。立即关注RVNU的实时图表更新。

如何投资RVNU股票？

投资Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF需要考虑年度范围23.59 - 25.40和当前价格24.76。许多人在以24.76或25.06下订单之前，会比较0.20%和。实时查看RVNU价格图表，了解每日变化。

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF的最高价格是25.40。在23.59 - 25.40内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF的绩效。

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF（RVNU）的最低价格为23.59。将其与当前的24.76和23.59 - 25.40进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看RVNU在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

RVNU股票是什么时候拆分的？

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、24.84和4.87%中可见。

日范围
24.75 24.85
年范围
23.59 25.40
前一天收盘价
24.84
开盘价
24.85
卖价
24.76
买价
25.06
最低价
24.75
最高价
24.85
交易量
20
日变化
-0.32%
月变化
0.20%
6个月变化
-0.48%
年变化
4.87%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%