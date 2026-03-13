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RVNU: Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF
RVNU exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.80 and at a high of 24.84.
Follow Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RVNU News
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Munis Carry Outperformance Into The Summer
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- The Muni Brief: What's The Weather Going To Be?
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Room To Run As Demand Drives The Market
- The Muni Brief: Big Flows, Low Drama
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Muni Brief: NYC's Pied-à-Terre Tax
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- 'Boring' Municipal Bonds May Be Anything But In Today's Market
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk - Muni Credit Conditions Resilient
- Capital Markets Outlook Q2 2026: At The Intersection Of AI And All The Other Stuff
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Q1 2026 Municipal Credit - A Turn in Credit Quality? War, Federal Funding And Risky Assets
- Munis In Focus: A Q1 2026 Recap
- Tax-Loss Harvesting With Bonds Vs. Stocks: Different Rules, Same Goal
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- 3 Reasons Why It Pays To Be Active As A Muni Investor
- War And Bonds
- How Active Management Can Capture Yield In Today's Bond Environment
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: March 2026
- Thoughts From The Muni Desk
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RVNU stock price today?
Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF stock is priced at 24.81 today. It trades within 24.80 - 24.84, yesterday's close was 24.73, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of RVNU shows these updates.
Does Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.08% and USD. View the chart live to track RVNU movements.
How to buy RVNU stock?
You can buy Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF shares at the current price of 24.81. Orders are usually placed near 24.81 or 25.11, while 21 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow RVNU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RVNU stock?
Investing in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.59 - 25.40 and current price 24.81. Many compare 0.40% and -0.28% before placing orders at 24.81 or 25.11. Explore the RVNU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF in the past year was 25.40. Within 23.59 - 25.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) over the year was 23.59. Comparing it with the current 24.81 and 23.59 - 25.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RVNU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RVNU stock split?
Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.73, and 5.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.73
- Open
- 24.81
- Bid
- 24.81
- Ask
- 25.11
- Low
- 24.80
- High
- 24.84
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- 0.40%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.28%
- Year Change
- 5.08%