PXI: Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF
今日PXI汇率已更改1.51%。当日，交易品种以低点60.75和高点61.34进行交易。
关注Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PXI新闻
- Beyond American Hyperscalers: Uncovering AI’s Global Layers
- August Perspective
- Energy Beyond The Crisis: 7 Themes To Watch
- Geography, Geopolitics, And Gamesmanship Leave Little Room For Error In Energy Markets
- Multi-Asset Midyear Outlook: Expanding The Toolkit
- Commodity Catchup: How To Protect Against Inflation, Own It
- Why Market Momentum May Tell What’s Next For The AI Trade
- Q3 2026 Equity Perspectives - Navigating Hype, Concentration, And Hidden Risk
- 2026 Midyear Outlook: Scarcity Vs. Abundance In The Age Of AI
- Solving For 2026: Mid-Year Scorecard
- A Jolt For Energy
- The Global Race For AI Dominance: How It's Reshaping Markets
- Know What You Own: Joe Amato On AI Rally, Mega-Cap IPOs, And Hidden Risk In Passive
- Equity Outlook: AI Enthusiasm Leaves Little Margin For Error
- Fixed Income Midyear Outlook: 6 Ways To Put Volatility To Work
- 2026 Midyear Global Outlook - Scarcity Vs. Abundance
- Equity Market Outlook Q3 2026
- Global Bond Diversification: Higher Yields And New Opportunities For Alpha
- Beyond AI: Where Investors Can Still Find Dividend Growth In 2026
- How Geopolitical Shifts Are Reshaping Metals Markets
- Intense Commodity Price And Supply Pressures Threaten Global Manufacturing Performance
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Ups And Downs, Oil Roars Back, And Strong Data
- Energy Stocks, Last Hedge Standing
- Coping With Market Downturns: The Importance Of Staying Invested As Markets Decline
常见问题解答
PXI股票今天的价格是多少？
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF股票今天的定价为61.34。它在60.75 - 61.34范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为60.43，交易量达到6。PXI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF股票是否支付股息？
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF目前的价值为61.34。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注37.90%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PXI走势。
如何购买PXI股票？
您可以以61.34的当前价格购买Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF股票。订单通常设置在61.34或61.64附近，而6和0.97%显示市场活动。立即关注PXI的实时图表更新。
如何投资PXI股票？
投资Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF需要考虑年度范围43.25 - 62.36和当前价格61.34。许多人在以61.34或61.64下订单之前，会比较4.71%和。实时查看PXI价格图表，了解每日变化。
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF的最高价格是62.36。在43.25 - 62.36内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF的绩效。
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF（PXI）的最低价格为43.25。将其与当前的61.34和43.25 - 62.36进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PXI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
PXI股票是什么时候拆分的？
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、60.43和37.90%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 60.43
- 开盘价
- 60.75
- 卖价
- 61.34
- 买价
- 61.64
- 最低价
- 60.75
- 最高价
- 61.34
- 交易量
- 6
- 日变化
- 1.51%
- 月变化
- 4.71%
- 6个月变化
- 12.94%
- 年变化
- 37.90%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%