报价部分
货币 / PXI
回到股票

PXI: Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

61.34 USD 0.91 (1.51%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日PXI汇率已更改1.51%。当日，交易品种以低点60.75和高点61.34进行交易。

关注Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PXI新闻

常见问题解答

PXI股票今天的价格是多少？

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF股票今天的定价为61.34。它在60.75 - 61.34范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为60.43，交易量达到6。PXI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF股票是否支付股息？

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF目前的价值为61.34。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注37.90%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PXI走势。

如何购买PXI股票？

您可以以61.34的当前价格购买Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF股票。订单通常设置在61.34或61.64附近，而6和0.97%显示市场活动。立即关注PXI的实时图表更新。

如何投资PXI股票？

投资Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF需要考虑年度范围43.25 - 62.36和当前价格61.34。许多人在以61.34或61.64下订单之前，会比较4.71%和。实时查看PXI价格图表，了解每日变化。

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF的最高价格是62.36。在43.25 - 62.36内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF的绩效。

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF（PXI）的最低价格为43.25。将其与当前的61.34和43.25 - 62.36进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PXI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

PXI股票是什么时候拆分的？

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、60.43和37.90%中可见。

日范围
60.75 61.34
年范围
43.25 62.36
前一天收盘价
60.43
开盘价
60.75
卖价
61.34
买价
61.64
最低价
60.75
最高价
61.34
交易量
6
日变化
1.51%
月变化
4.71%
6个月变化
12.94%
年变化
37.90%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%