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PXI: Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF
PXI exchange rate has changed by -1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.26 and at a high of 57.69.
Follow Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PXI News
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- Geography, Geopolitics, And Gamesmanship Leave Little Room For Error In Energy Markets
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- Commodity Catchup: How To Protect Against Inflation, Own It
- Why Market Momentum May Tell What’s Next For The AI Trade
- Q3 2026 Equity Perspectives - Navigating Hype, Concentration, And Hidden Risk
- 2026 Midyear Outlook: Scarcity Vs. Abundance In The Age Of AI
- Solving For 2026: Mid-Year Scorecard
- A Jolt For Energy
- The Global Race For AI Dominance: How It's Reshaping Markets
- Know What You Own: Joe Amato On AI Rally, Mega-Cap IPOs, And Hidden Risk In Passive
- Equity Outlook: AI Enthusiasm Leaves Little Margin For Error
- Fixed Income Midyear Outlook: 6 Ways To Put Volatility To Work
- 2026 Midyear Global Outlook - Scarcity Vs. Abundance
- Equity Market Outlook Q3 2026
- Global Bond Diversification: Higher Yields And New Opportunities For Alpha
- Beyond AI: Where Investors Can Still Find Dividend Growth In 2026
- How Geopolitical Shifts Are Reshaping Metals Markets
- Intense Commodity Price And Supply Pressures Threaten Global Manufacturing Performance
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Ups And Downs, Oil Roars Back, And Strong Data
- Energy Stocks, Last Hedge Standing
- Coping With Market Downturns: The Importance Of Staying Invested As Markets Decline
- May Market Digest
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PXI stock price today?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF stock is priced at 57.38 today. It trades within 57.26 - 57.69, yesterday's close was 57.98, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of PXI shows these updates.
Does Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF is currently valued at 57.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 29.00% and USD. View the chart live to track PXI movements.
How to buy PXI stock?
You can buy Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 57.38. Orders are usually placed near 57.38 or 57.68, while 11 and -0.38% show market activity. Follow PXI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PXI stock?
Investing in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.25 - 62.36 and current price 57.38. Many compare -2.05% and 5.65% before placing orders at 57.38 or 57.68. Explore the PXI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the past year was 62.36. Within 43.25 - 62.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) over the year was 43.25. Comparing it with the current 57.38 and 43.25 - 62.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PXI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PXI stock split?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.98, and 29.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 57.98
- Open
- 57.60
- Bid
- 57.38
- Ask
- 57.68
- Low
- 57.26
- High
- 57.69
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- -1.03%
- Month Change
- -2.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.65%
- Year Change
- 29.00%