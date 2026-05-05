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PXI: Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

57.38 USD 0.60 (1.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PXI exchange rate has changed by -1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.26 and at a high of 57.69.

Follow Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PXI News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PXI stock price today?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF stock is priced at 57.38 today. It trades within 57.26 - 57.69, yesterday's close was 57.98, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of PXI shows these updates.

Does Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF is currently valued at 57.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 29.00% and USD. View the chart live to track PXI movements.

How to buy PXI stock?

You can buy Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 57.38. Orders are usually placed near 57.38 or 57.68, while 11 and -0.38% show market activity. Follow PXI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PXI stock?

Investing in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.25 - 62.36 and current price 57.38. Many compare -2.05% and 5.65% before placing orders at 57.38 or 57.68. Explore the PXI price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the past year was 62.36. Within 43.25 - 62.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) over the year was 43.25. Comparing it with the current 57.38 and 43.25 - 62.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PXI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PXI stock split?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.98, and 29.00% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
57.26 57.69
Year Range
43.25 62.36
Previous Close
57.98
Open
57.60
Bid
57.38
Ask
57.68
Low
57.26
High
57.69
Volume
11
Daily Change
-1.03%
Month Change
-2.05%
6 Months Change
5.65%
Year Change
29.00%
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