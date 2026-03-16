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PWZ: Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio

24.14 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日PWZ汇率已更改0.08%。当日，交易品种以低点24.11和高点24.15进行交易。

关注Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PWZ新闻

常见问题解答

PWZ股票今天的价格是多少？

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio股票今天的定价为24.14。它在24.11 - 24.15范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为24.12，交易量达到724。PWZ的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio股票是否支付股息？

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio目前的价值为24.14。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注4.55%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PWZ走势。

如何购买PWZ股票？

您可以以24.14的当前价格购买Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio股票。订单通常设置在24.14或24.44附近，而724和0.04%显示市场活动。立即关注PWZ的实时图表更新。

如何投资PWZ股票？

投资Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio需要考虑年度范围23.03 - 24.59和当前价格24.14。许多人在以24.14或24.44下订单之前，会比较0.88%和。实时查看PWZ价格图表，了解每日变化。

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio的最高价格是24.59。在23.03 - 24.59内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio的绩效。

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio股票的最低价格是多少？

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio（PWZ）的最低价格为23.03。将其与当前的24.14和23.03 - 24.59进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PWZ在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

PWZ股票是什么时候拆分的？

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、24.12和4.55%中可见。

日范围
24.11 24.15
年范围
23.03 24.59
前一天收盘价
24.12
开盘价
24.13
卖价
24.14
买价
24.44
最低价
24.11
最高价
24.15
交易量
724
日变化
0.08%
月变化
0.88%
6个月变化
-1.67%
年变化
4.55%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%