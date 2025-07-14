货币 / PSNY
PSNY: Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited - Class A ADS
0.99 USD 0.01 (1.00%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PSNY汇率已更改-1.00%。当日，交易品种以低点0.99和高点1.02进行交易。
关注Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited - Class A ADS动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSNY新闻
- EV maker Polestar recalls over 27,000 US vehicles over rearview camera issue, NHTSA says
- Polestar: It's Worse Than Thought (NASDAQ:PSNY)
- EV Company News For The Month Of August 2025
- Polestar Automotive Holding A earnings missed by $0.35, revenue topped estimates
- Google, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Google, Apple Lead Mega-Cap Movers on a Volatile Wednesday
- Polestar Posts Surging Sales But Massive Losses As Impairment Hits Hard - Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY)
- Polestar reports 51% retail sales growth amid challenging market
- EV maker Polestar posts wider quarterly loss on tariffs, pricing pressure
- Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alset (NASDAQ:AEI), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- NVDA, CRWD, SNOW, CRWV, PSNY: 5 Trending Stocks Today - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD)
- Polestar Stock Is Trending Wednesday: What's Going On? - Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY)
- Salesforce, Palantir lead market cap stock movers this Wednesday
- Kohl's Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MongoDB, Canada Goose, Donaldson Company And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL), Coty (NYSE:COTY)
- MongoDB, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Earnings call transcript: Polestar’s Q1 2025 revenue surges amid strategic growth
- EV Company News For The Month Of July 2025
- Exclusive-Tesla’s brand loyalty collapsed after Musk backed Trump, data shows
- Investor Reaction To Predictable Mobileye Earnings Was Negative: Analyst - Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)
- Mobileye stock price target lowered to $17 by Mizuho on near-term headwinds
- Bernstein warns tariff costs to dominate U.S. auto Q2 earnings
- Volvo CEO wants EU to cut ’unnecessary’ auto tariffs to defuse Trump threat
- Polestar stock holds Neutral rating at Cantor Fitzgerald despite delivery beat
日范围
0.99 1.02
年范围
0.84 1.79
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.00
- 开盘价
- 1.01
- 卖价
- 0.99
- 买价
- 1.29
- 最低价
- 0.99
- 最高价
- 1.02
- 交易量
- 2.228 K
- 日变化
- -1.00%
- 月变化
- -26.67%
- 6个月变化
- -5.71%
- 年变化
- -42.77%
21 九月, 星期日