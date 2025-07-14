报价部分
货币 / PSNY
PSNY: Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited - Class A ADS

0.99 USD 0.01 (1.00%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日PSNY汇率已更改-1.00%。当日，交易品种以低点0.99和高点1.02进行交易。

关注Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited - Class A ADS动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

日范围
0.99 1.02
年范围
0.84 1.79
前一天收盘价
1.00
开盘价
1.01
卖价
0.99
买价
1.29
最低价
0.99
最高价
1.02
交易量
2.228 K
日变化
-1.00%
月变化
-26.67%
6个月变化
-5.71%
年变化
-42.77%
21 九月, 星期日