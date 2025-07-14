QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PSNY
Tornare a Azioni

PSNY: Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited - Class A ADS

0.99 USD 0.01 (1.00%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PSNY ha avuto una variazione del -1.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.99 e ad un massimo di 1.02.

Segui le dinamiche di Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited - Class A ADS. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PSNY News

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.99 1.02
Intervallo Annuale
0.84 1.79
Chiusura Precedente
1.00
Apertura
1.01
Bid
0.99
Ask
1.29
Minimo
0.99
Massimo
1.02
Volume
2.228 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.00%
Variazione Mensile
-26.67%
Variazione Semestrale
-5.71%
Variazione Annuale
-42.77%
21 settembre, domenica