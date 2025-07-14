Valute / PSNY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PSNY: Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited - Class A ADS
0.99 USD 0.01 (1.00%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PSNY ha avuto una variazione del -1.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.99 e ad un massimo di 1.02.
Segui le dinamiche di Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited - Class A ADS. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSNY News
- EV maker Polestar recalls over 27,000 US vehicles over rearview camera issue, NHTSA says
- Polestar: It's Worse Than Thought (NASDAQ:PSNY)
- EV Company News For The Month Of August 2025
- Polestar Automotive Holding A earnings missed by $0.35, revenue topped estimates
- Google, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Google, Apple Lead Mega-Cap Movers on a Volatile Wednesday
- Polestar Posts Surging Sales But Massive Losses As Impairment Hits Hard - Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY)
- Polestar reports 51% retail sales growth amid challenging market
- EV maker Polestar posts wider quarterly loss on tariffs, pricing pressure
- Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alset (NASDAQ:AEI), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- NVDA, CRWD, SNOW, CRWV, PSNY: 5 Trending Stocks Today - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD)
- Polestar Stock Is Trending Wednesday: What's Going On? - Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY)
- Salesforce, Palantir lead market cap stock movers this Wednesday
- Kohl's Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MongoDB, Canada Goose, Donaldson Company And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL), Coty (NYSE:COTY)
- MongoDB, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Earnings call transcript: Polestar’s Q1 2025 revenue surges amid strategic growth
- EV Company News For The Month Of July 2025
- Exclusive-Tesla’s brand loyalty collapsed after Musk backed Trump, data shows
- Investor Reaction To Predictable Mobileye Earnings Was Negative: Analyst - Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)
- Mobileye stock price target lowered to $17 by Mizuho on near-term headwinds
- Bernstein warns tariff costs to dominate U.S. auto Q2 earnings
- Volvo CEO wants EU to cut ’unnecessary’ auto tariffs to defuse Trump threat
- Polestar stock holds Neutral rating at Cantor Fitzgerald despite delivery beat
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.99 1.02
Intervallo Annuale
0.84 1.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.00
- Apertura
- 1.01
- Bid
- 0.99
- Ask
- 1.29
- Minimo
- 0.99
- Massimo
- 1.02
- Volume
- 2.228 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- -26.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- -42.77%
21 settembre, domenica