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PSF: Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Stoc

19.51 USD 0.17 (0.86%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日PSF汇率已更改-0.86%。当日，交易品种以低点19.44和高点19.58进行交易。

关注Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Stoc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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PSF新闻

常见问题解答

PSF股票今天的价格是多少？

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Stoc股票今天的定价为19.51。它在19.44 - 19.58范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为19.68，交易量达到55。PSF的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Stoc股票是否支付股息？

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Stoc目前的价值为19.51。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-4.03%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PSF走势。

如何购买PSF股票？

您可以以19.51的当前价格购买Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Stoc股票。订单通常设置在19.51或19.81附近，而55和-0.20%显示市场活动。立即关注PSF的实时图表更新。

如何投资PSF股票？

投资Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Stoc需要考虑年度范围18.98 - 21.20和当前价格19.51。许多人在以19.51或19.81下订单之前，会比较0.21%和。实时查看PSF价格图表，了解每日变化。

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Stoc股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Stoc的最高价格是21.20。在18.98 - 21.20内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Stoc的绩效。

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Stoc股票的最低价格是多少？

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Stoc（PSF）的最低价格为18.98。将其与当前的19.51和18.98 - 21.20进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PSF在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

PSF股票是什么时候拆分的？

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Inc Common Stoc历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、19.68和-4.03%中可见。

日范围
19.44 19.58
年范围
18.98 21.20
前一天收盘价
19.68
开盘价
19.55
卖价
19.51
买价
19.81
最低价
19.44
最高价
19.58
交易量
55
日变化
-0.86%
月变化
0.21%
6个月变化
-4.88%
年变化
-4.03%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%