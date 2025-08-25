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PAXS: PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

14.38 USD 0.04 (0.28%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日PAXS汇率已更改0.28%。当日，交易品种以低点14.35和高点14.43进行交易。

关注PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
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  • D1
  • W1
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PAXS新闻

常见问题解答

PAXS股票今天的价格是多少？

PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为14.38。它在14.35 - 14.43范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为14.34，交易量达到299。PAXS的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？

PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为14.38。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-10.24%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PAXS走势。

如何购买PAXS股票？

您可以以14.38的当前价格购买PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在14.38或14.68附近，而299和-0.21%显示市场活动。立即关注PAXS的实时图表更新。

如何投资PAXS股票？

投资PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围13.74 - 16.56和当前价格14.38。许多人在以14.38或14.68下订单之前，会比较1.41%和。实时查看PAXS价格图表，了解每日变化。

PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是16.56。在13.74 - 16.56内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。

PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？

PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest（PAXS）的最低价格为13.74。将其与当前的14.38和13.74 - 16.56进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PAXS在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

PAXS股票是什么时候拆分的？

PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、14.34和-10.24%中可见。

日范围
14.35 14.43
年范围
13.74 16.56
前一天收盘价
14.34
开盘价
14.41
卖价
14.38
买价
14.68
最低价
14.35
最高价
14.43
交易量
299
日变化
0.28%
月变化
1.41%
6个月变化
-7.82%
年变化
-10.24%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%