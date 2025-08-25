PAXS: PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
今日PAXS汇率已更改0.28%。当日，交易品种以低点14.35和高点14.43进行交易。
关注PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PAXS新闻
- PDI's 16.5% Yield Is Not Sustainable, But Fund Deserves An Upgrade (NYSE:PDI)
- PDO: Dynamic (But Steady) Income In An Uncertain World (NYSE:PDO)
- Model Portfolio For Income, June 2026
- PAXS: Continues To Grow NAV Despite Macro Challenges (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:PAXS)
- How To Play 10%+ PIMCO CEFs
- PIMCO CEF Update: Valuations Compelling, PTY/PCN Strong Buys For 11%+ Yields
- PAXS CEF: High-Yield Bond Fund, Trading At A Discount To NAV (NYSE:PAXS)
- PTY: Valuation Moves Like Quicksand (NYSE:PTY)
- PDO: This Nearly 11% Yielder Is Not Just For Income Investors
- Altria Stock: 40 Big Yields Down Big, These 4 Worth Considering (NYSE:MO)
- PAXS CEF: Solid Performance But Limited Growth Potential (NYSE:PAXS)
- PDI: I Tried To Plot A Bear Case, I Failed (NYSE:PDI)
- PTY: My Favorite PIMCO CEF For Retirement Income (NYSE:PTY)
- PIMCO Update August 2025 | Valuations Remain Compelling
- PAXS: Finding Stability In The PIMCO Lineup (NYSE:PAXS)
常见问题解答
PAXS股票今天的价格是多少？
PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为14.38。它在14.35 - 14.43范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为14.34，交易量达到299。PAXS的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？
PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为14.38。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-10.24%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PAXS走势。
如何购买PAXS股票？
您可以以14.38的当前价格购买PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在14.38或14.68附近，而299和-0.21%显示市场活动。立即关注PAXS的实时图表更新。
如何投资PAXS股票？
投资PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围13.74 - 16.56和当前价格14.38。许多人在以14.38或14.68下订单之前，会比较1.41%和。实时查看PAXS价格图表，了解每日变化。
PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是16.56。在13.74 - 16.56内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。
PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？
PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest（PAXS）的最低价格为13.74。将其与当前的14.38和13.74 - 16.56进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PAXS在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
PAXS股票是什么时候拆分的？
PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、14.34和-10.24%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 14.34
- 开盘价
- 14.41
- 卖价
- 14.38
- 买价
- 14.68
- 最低价
- 14.35
- 最高价
- 14.43
- 交易量
- 299
- 日变化
- 0.28%
- 月变化
- 1.41%
- 6个月变化
- -7.82%
- 年变化
- -10.24%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%