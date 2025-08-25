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PAXS: PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
PAXS exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.27 and at a high of 14.39.
Follow PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PAXS News
- PDI's 16.5% Yield Is Not Sustainable, But Fund Deserves An Upgrade (NYSE:PDI)
- PDO: Dynamic (But Steady) Income In An Uncertain World (NYSE:PDO)
- Model Portfolio For Income, June 2026
- PAXS: Continues To Grow NAV Despite Macro Challenges (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:PAXS)
- How To Play 10%+ PIMCO CEFs
- PIMCO CEF Update: Valuations Compelling, PTY/PCN Strong Buys For 11%+ Yields
- PAXS CEF: High-Yield Bond Fund, Trading At A Discount To NAV (NYSE:PAXS)
- PTY: Valuation Moves Like Quicksand (NYSE:PTY)
- PDO: This Nearly 11% Yielder Is Not Just For Income Investors
- Altria Stock: 40 Big Yields Down Big, These 4 Worth Considering (NYSE:MO)
- PAXS CEF: Solid Performance But Limited Growth Potential (NYSE:PAXS)
- PDI: I Tried To Plot A Bear Case, I Failed (NYSE:PDI)
- PTY: My Favorite PIMCO CEF For Retirement Income (NYSE:PTY)
- PIMCO Update August 2025 | Valuations Remain Compelling
- PAXS: Finding Stability In The PIMCO Lineup (NYSE:PAXS)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PAXS stock price today?
PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 14.29 today. It trades within 14.27 - 14.39, yesterday's close was 14.28, and trading volume reached 253. The live price chart of PAXS shows these updates.
Does PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 14.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.80% and USD. View the chart live to track PAXS movements.
How to buy PAXS stock?
You can buy PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 14.29. Orders are usually placed near 14.29 or 14.59, while 253 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow PAXS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PAXS stock?
Investing in PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 13.74 - 16.56 and current price 14.29. Many compare 0.78% and -8.40% before placing orders at 14.29 or 14.59. Explore the PAXS price chart live with daily changes.
What are PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 16.56. Within 13.74 - 16.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (PAXS) over the year was 13.74. Comparing it with the current 14.29 and 13.74 - 16.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PAXS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PAXS stock split?
PIMCO Access Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.28, and -10.80% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.28
- Open
- 14.30
- Bid
- 14.29
- Ask
- 14.59
- Low
- 14.27
- High
- 14.39
- Volume
- 253
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- 0.78%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.40%
- Year Change
- -10.80%