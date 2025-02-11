货币 / OGI
OGI: Organigram Holdings Inc
1.78 USD 0.02 (1.14%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日OGI汇率已更改1.14%。当日，交易品种以低点1.74和高点1.80进行交易。
关注Organigram Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
1.74 1.80
年范围
0.85 1.94
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.76
- 开盘价
- 1.75
- 卖价
- 1.78
- 买价
- 2.08
- 最低价
- 1.74
- 最高价
- 1.80
- 交易量
- 460
- 日变化
- 1.14%
- 月变化
- 5.33%
- 6个月变化
- 74.51%
- 年变化
- -1.11%
