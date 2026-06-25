MEM: Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A
今日MEM汇率已更改-0.05%。当日，交易品种以低点43.81和高点43.89进行交易。
关注Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MEM新闻
- 特朗普纪念币发行“团结一致”纪念银条，致敬标志性敬礼场景
- He Yi: No bias against Meme, do not take my interactions as a barometer
- Meme coins' share of altcoin market cap drops to 3.7%, hitting new low since February 2024
- 分析师：Memecoin占山寨币总市值比例降至3.7%，创2024年2月以来新低
- Crypto sectors drop for three consecutive days, BTC momentarily falls below $60,000
常见问题解答
MEM股票今天的价格是多少？
Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A股票今天的定价为43.81。它在43.81 - 43.89范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为43.83，交易量达到2。MEM的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A股票是否支付股息？
Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A目前的价值为43.81。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注8.48%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪MEM走势。
如何购买MEM股票？
您可以以43.81的当前价格购买Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A股票。订单通常设置在43.81或44.11附近，而2和-0.18%显示市场活动。立即关注MEM的实时图表更新。
如何投资MEM股票？
投资Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A需要考虑年度范围35.74 - 47.53和当前价格43.81。许多人在以43.81或44.11下订单之前，会比较2.41%和。实时查看MEM价格图表，了解每日变化。
Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A的最高价格是47.53。在35.74 - 47.53内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A的绩效。
Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A股票的最低价格是多少？
Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A（MEM）的最低价格为35.74。将其与当前的43.81和35.74 - 47.53进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看MEM在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
MEM股票是什么时候拆分的？
Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、43.83和8.48%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 43.83
- 开盘价
- 43.89
- 卖价
- 43.81
- 买价
- 44.11
- 最低价
- 43.81
- 最高价
- 43.89
- 交易量
- 2
- 日变化
- -0.05%
- 月变化
- 2.41%
- 6个月变化
- 8.21%
- 年变化
- 8.48%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%