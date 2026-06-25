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MEM: Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A

43.81 USD 0.02 (0.05%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日MEM汇率已更改-0.05%。当日，交易品种以低点43.81和高点43.89进行交易。

关注Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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  • D1
  • W1
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MEM新闻

常见问题解答

MEM股票今天的价格是多少？

Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A股票今天的定价为43.81。它在43.81 - 43.89范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为43.83，交易量达到2。MEM的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A股票是否支付股息？

Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A目前的价值为43.81。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注8.48%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪MEM走势。

如何购买MEM股票？

您可以以43.81的当前价格购买Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A股票。订单通常设置在43.81或44.11附近，而2和-0.18%显示市场活动。立即关注MEM的实时图表更新。

如何投资MEM股票？

投资Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A需要考虑年度范围35.74 - 47.53和当前价格43.81。许多人在以43.81或44.11下订单之前，会比较2.41%和。实时查看MEM价格图表，了解每日变化。

Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A的最高价格是47.53。在35.74 - 47.53内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A的绩效。

Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A股票的最低价格是多少？

Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A（MEM）的最低价格为35.74。将其与当前的43.81和35.74 - 47.53进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看MEM在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

MEM股票是什么时候拆分的？

Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets Equity A历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、43.83和8.48%中可见。

日范围
43.81 43.89
年范围
35.74 47.53
前一天收盘价
43.83
开盘价
43.89
卖价
43.81
买价
44.11
最低价
43.81
最高价
43.89
交易量
2
日变化
-0.05%
月变化
2.41%
6个月变化
8.21%
年变化
8.48%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%