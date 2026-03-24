报价部分
货币 / MEAR
回到股票

MEAR: BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

50.18 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日MEAR汇率已更改-0.04%。当日，交易品种以低点50.16和高点50.26进行交易。

关注BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MEAR新闻

常见问题解答

MEAR股票今天的价格是多少？

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF股票今天的定价为50.18。它在50.16 - 50.26范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为50.20，交易量达到233。MEAR的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF股票是否支付股息？

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF目前的价值为50.18。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-0.83%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪MEAR走势。

如何购买MEAR股票？

您可以以50.18的当前价格购买BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF股票。订单通常设置在50.18或50.48附近，而233和-0.02%显示市场活动。立即关注MEAR的实时图表更新。

如何投资MEAR股票？

投资BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF需要考虑年度范围50.10 - 50.69和当前价格50.18。许多人在以50.18或50.48下订单之前，会比较0.12%和。实时查看MEAR价格图表，了解每日变化。

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF的最高价格是50.69。在50.10 - 50.69内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF的绩效。

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF（MEAR）的最低价格为50.10。将其与当前的50.18和50.10 - 50.69进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看MEAR在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

MEAR股票是什么时候拆分的？

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、50.20和-0.83%中可见。

日范围
50.16 50.26
年范围
50.10 50.69
前一天收盘价
50.20
开盘价
50.19
卖价
50.18
买价
50.48
最低价
50.16
最高价
50.26
交易量
233
日变化
-0.04%
月变化
0.12%
6个月变化
-0.61%
年变化
-0.83%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%