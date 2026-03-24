MEAR: BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
今日MEAR汇率已更改-0.04%。当日，交易品种以低点50.16和高点50.26进行交易。
关注BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MEAR新闻
- The Muni Brief: Stay In The Game
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Munis Carry Outperformance Into The Summer
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- The Muni Brief: What's The Weather Going To Be?
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Room To Run As Demand Drives The Market
- Build Your Income Strategy With Municipal Bond ETFs
- The Muni Brief: Big Flows, Low Drama
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Muni Brief: NYC's Pied-à-Terre Tax
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- 'Boring' Municipal Bonds May Be Anything But In Today's Market
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk - Muni Credit Conditions Resilient
- Capital Markets Outlook Q2 2026: At The Intersection Of AI And All The Other Stuff
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Q1 2026 Municipal Credit - A Turn in Credit Quality? War, Federal Funding And Risky Assets
- Munis In Focus: A Q1 2026 Recap
- Tax-Loss Harvesting With Bonds Vs. Stocks: Different Rules, Same Goal
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- 3 Reasons Why It Pays To Be Active As A Muni Investor
- War And Bonds
常见问题解答
MEAR股票今天的价格是多少？
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF股票今天的定价为50.18。它在50.16 - 50.26范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为50.20，交易量达到233。MEAR的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF股票是否支付股息？
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF目前的价值为50.18。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-0.83%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪MEAR走势。
如何购买MEAR股票？
您可以以50.18的当前价格购买BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF股票。订单通常设置在50.18或50.48附近，而233和-0.02%显示市场活动。立即关注MEAR的实时图表更新。
如何投资MEAR股票？
投资BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF需要考虑年度范围50.10 - 50.69和当前价格50.18。许多人在以50.18或50.48下订单之前，会比较0.12%和。实时查看MEAR价格图表，了解每日变化。
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF的最高价格是50.69。在50.10 - 50.69内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF的绩效。
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF（MEAR）的最低价格为50.10。将其与当前的50.18和50.10 - 50.69进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看MEAR在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
MEAR股票是什么时候拆分的？
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、50.20和-0.83%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 50.20
- 开盘价
- 50.19
- 卖价
- 50.18
- 买价
- 50.48
- 最低价
- 50.16
- 最高价
- 50.26
- 交易量
- 233
- 日变化
- -0.04%
- 月变化
- 0.12%
- 6个月变化
- -0.61%
- 年变化
- -0.83%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%