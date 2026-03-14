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MEAR: BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

50.19 USD 0.03 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MEAR exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.15 and at a high of 50.21.

Follow BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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MEAR News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MEAR stock price today?

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock is priced at 50.19 today. It trades within 50.15 - 50.21, yesterday's close was 50.16, and trading volume reached 191. The live price chart of MEAR shows these updates.

Does BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF is currently valued at 50.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.81% and USD. View the chart live to track MEAR movements.

How to buy MEAR stock?

You can buy BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF shares at the current price of 50.19. Orders are usually placed near 50.19 or 50.49, while 191 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow MEAR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MEAR stock?

Investing in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.10 - 50.69 and current price 50.19. Many compare 0.14% and -0.59% before placing orders at 50.19 or 50.49. Explore the MEAR price chart live with daily changes.

What are BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the past year was 50.69. Within 50.10 - 50.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) over the year was 50.10. Comparing it with the current 50.19 and 50.10 - 50.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MEAR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MEAR stock split?

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.16, and -0.81% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
50.15 50.21
Year Range
50.10 50.69
Previous Close
50.16
Open
50.17
Bid
50.19
Ask
50.49
Low
50.15
High
50.21
Volume
191
Daily Change
0.06%
Month Change
0.14%
6 Months Change
-0.59%
Year Change
-0.81%
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