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JRS: Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

8.36 USD 0.10 (1.18%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日JRS汇率已更改-1.18%。当日，交易品种以低点8.34和高点8.43进行交易。

关注Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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JRS新闻

常见问题解答

JRS股票今天的价格是多少？

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为8.36。它在8.34 - 8.43范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为8.46，交易量达到68。JRS的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为8.36。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注3.72%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪JRS走势。

如何购买JRS股票？

您可以以8.36的当前价格购买Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在8.36或8.66附近，而68和-0.83%显示市场活动。立即关注JRS的实时图表更新。

如何投资JRS股票？

投资Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围7.11 - 8.90和当前价格8.36。许多人在以8.36或8.66下订单之前，会比较-3.69%和。实时查看JRS价格图表，了解每日变化。

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是8.90。在7.11 - 8.90内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest（JRS）的最低价格为7.11。将其与当前的8.36和7.11 - 8.90进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看JRS在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

JRS股票是什么时候拆分的？

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、8.46和3.72%中可见。

日范围
8.34 8.43
年范围
7.11 8.90
前一天收盘价
8.46
开盘价
8.43
卖价
8.36
买价
8.66
最低价
8.34
最高价
8.43
交易量
68
日变化
-1.18%
月变化
-3.69%
6个月变化
2.45%
年变化
3.72%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%