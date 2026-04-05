JRS: Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
今日JRS汇率已更改-1.18%。当日，交易品种以低点8.34和高点8.43进行交易。
关注Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JRS新闻
- Return Of The Bad News Bulls
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Forgotten Asset
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- The Truce Is Loose
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- Testing The Truce
- New Fed Regime, Same Hawkish Theme
- CEF Weekly Review: Covered Call Funds Hike Distributions As Stocks Surge
- REITs: Cheap, Unloved, And Finally Showing Life
- Peace Hopes Revive Rally
- Payrolls Reset The Fed Debate
- Ceasefire Holds, Rally Rolls
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Real Deal
- REITs Rip As Mega-Deals Hit
- Inflation Reignites, Yields Spike
- From Oil Shock To Earnings Pop
- Settling Into Uncertainty
- What We're Watching This REIT Earnings Season
- REITs At New Highs: Early Expansion, Not The End Of The Cycle
- A Narrow Strait To Peace
- Payrolls Pacify Stagflation Scare
常见问题解答
JRS股票今天的价格是多少？
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为8.36。它在8.34 - 8.43范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为8.46，交易量达到68。JRS的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为8.36。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注3.72%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪JRS走势。
如何购买JRS股票？
您可以以8.36的当前价格购买Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在8.36或8.66附近，而68和-0.83%显示市场活动。立即关注JRS的实时图表更新。
如何投资JRS股票？
投资Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围7.11 - 8.90和当前价格8.36。许多人在以8.36或8.66下订单之前，会比较-3.69%和。实时查看JRS价格图表，了解每日变化。
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是8.90。在7.11 - 8.90内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest（JRS）的最低价格为7.11。将其与当前的8.36和7.11 - 8.90进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看JRS在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
JRS股票是什么时候拆分的？
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、8.46和3.72%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 8.46
- 开盘价
- 8.43
- 卖价
- 8.36
- 买价
- 8.66
- 最低价
- 8.34
- 最高价
- 8.43
- 交易量
- 68
- 日变化
- -1.18%
- 月变化
- -3.69%
- 6个月变化
- 2.45%
- 年变化
- 3.72%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%