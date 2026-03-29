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JRS: Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
JRS exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.45 and at a high of 8.69.
Follow Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JRS News
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Forgotten Asset
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- The Truce Is Loose
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- Testing The Truce
- New Fed Regime, Same Hawkish Theme
- CEF Weekly Review: Covered Call Funds Hike Distributions As Stocks Surge
- REITs: Cheap, Unloved, And Finally Showing Life
- Peace Hopes Revive Rally
- Payrolls Reset The Fed Debate
- Ceasefire Holds, Rally Rolls
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Real Deal
- REITs Rip As Mega-Deals Hit
- Inflation Reignites, Yields Spike
- From Oil Shock To Earnings Pop
- Settling Into Uncertainty
- What We're Watching This REIT Earnings Season
- REITs At New Highs: Early Expansion, Not The End Of The Cycle
- A Narrow Strait To Peace
- Payrolls Pacify Stagflation Scare
- Conflict Without Closure
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JRS stock price today?
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 8.49 today. It trades within 8.45 - 8.69, yesterday's close was 8.47, and trading volume reached 169. The live price chart of JRS shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 8.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.33% and USD. View the chart live to track JRS movements.
How to buy JRS stock?
You can buy Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 8.49. Orders are usually placed near 8.49 or 8.79, while 169 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow JRS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JRS stock?
Investing in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 7.11 - 8.90 and current price 8.49. Many compare -2.19% and 4.04% before placing orders at 8.49 or 8.79. Explore the JRS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 8.90. Within 7.11 - 8.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (JRS) over the year was 7.11. Comparing it with the current 8.49 and 7.11 - 8.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JRS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JRS stock split?
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.47, and 5.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.47
- Open
- 8.49
- Bid
- 8.49
- Ask
- 8.79
- Low
- 8.45
- High
- 8.69
- Volume
- 169
- Daily Change
- 0.24%
- Month Change
- -2.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.04%
- Year Change
- 5.33%