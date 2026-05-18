HYIN: WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund
今日HYIN汇率已更改0.98%。当日，交易品种以低点14.33和高点14.48进行交易。
关注WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HYIN新闻
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Two Market Signals, One Story
- Private Credit At Scale: Building The Operational Foundation For The Next Phase Of Growth
- 5 Trends Shaping The Future Of Private Credit
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Private Credit: An Emerging Silver Lining
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Private Credit Midyear Outlook: Tuning Out The Noise
- How Asset-Based Finance Is Powering The AI Infrastructure Boom
- As The Playing Field Expands, Insurance Investors Must Stay Nimble
- The Credit Market Lens: What BDC Redemptions And NAV Pressures Mean For Investors
- Asset‑Based Finance: A Different Approach To Income, Diversification And Risk
- Why Private Credit Risks May Be Unfairly Tarnishing Private Markets
- 2026 Midyear Outlook: World Disrupted? Resilience Endured
- How Large Is Private Credit's Total Addressable Market, Really?
- Mega-IPOs Put Spotlight On Private Markets
- Capital Solutions: A Flexible Response To Private Equity's Exit Problem
- Private Credit Beyond Headlines: Why Diversification And Liquidity Matter More Than Ever
- The Need To Diversify Diversifiers
- Above The Noise: Solid Ground For Markets
- Private Markets Outlook H1 2026: Balancing Opportunity And Complexity
- NAV Loans: Flexibility For Private Equity When Holding Periods Extend
- Private Funding Markets Face Reckoning. What Investors Need To Know.
- The AI Buildout Is Causing Record Bond Issuances, Including In Canada
常见问题解答
HYIN股票今天的价格是多少？
WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund股票今天的定价为14.46。它在14.33 - 14.48范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为14.32，交易量达到29。HYIN的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund股票是否支付股息？
WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund目前的价值为14.46。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-4.99%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪HYIN走势。
如何购买HYIN股票？
您可以以14.46的当前价格购买WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund股票。订单通常设置在14.46或14.76附近，而29和0.84%显示市场活动。立即关注HYIN的实时图表更新。
如何投资HYIN股票？
投资WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund需要考虑年度范围13.77 - 15.26和当前价格14.46。许多人在以14.46或14.76下订单之前，会比较2.84%和。实时查看HYIN价格图表，了解每日变化。
WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund的最高价格是15.26。在13.77 - 15.26内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund的绩效。
WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund股票的最低价格是多少？
WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund（HYIN）的最低价格为13.77。将其与当前的14.46和13.77 - 15.26进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看HYIN在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
HYIN股票是什么时候拆分的？
WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、14.32和-4.99%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 14.32
- 开盘价
- 14.34
- 卖价
- 14.46
- 买价
- 14.76
- 最低价
- 14.33
- 最高价
- 14.48
- 交易量
- 29
- 日变化
- 0.98%
- 月变化
- 2.84%
- 6个月变化
- 0.56%
- 年变化
- -4.99%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%