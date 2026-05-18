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HYIN: WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

14.46 USD 0.14 (0.98%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日HYIN汇率已更改0.98%。当日，交易品种以低点14.33和高点14.48进行交易。

关注WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HYIN新闻

常见问题解答

HYIN股票今天的价格是多少？

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund股票今天的定价为14.46。它在14.33 - 14.48范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为14.32，交易量达到29。HYIN的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund股票是否支付股息？

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund目前的价值为14.46。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-4.99%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪HYIN走势。

如何购买HYIN股票？

您可以以14.46的当前价格购买WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund股票。订单通常设置在14.46或14.76附近，而29和0.84%显示市场活动。立即关注HYIN的实时图表更新。

如何投资HYIN股票？

投资WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund需要考虑年度范围13.77 - 15.26和当前价格14.46。许多人在以14.46或14.76下订单之前，会比较2.84%和。实时查看HYIN价格图表，了解每日变化。

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund的最高价格是15.26。在13.77 - 15.26内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund的绩效。

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund（HYIN）的最低价格为13.77。将其与当前的14.46和13.77 - 15.26进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看HYIN在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

HYIN股票是什么时候拆分的？

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、14.32和-4.99%中可见。

日范围
14.33 14.48
年范围
13.77 15.26
前一天收盘价
14.32
开盘价
14.34
卖价
14.46
买价
14.76
最低价
14.33
最高价
14.48
交易量
29
日变化
0.98%
月变化
2.84%
6个月变化
0.56%
年变化
-4.99%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%