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GCOR: Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bon

40.47 USD 0.04 (0.10%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日GCOR汇率已更改0.10%。当日，交易品种以低点40.46和高点40.51进行交易。

关注Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bon动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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GCOR新闻

常见问题解答

GCOR股票今天的价格是多少？

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bon股票今天的定价为40.47。它在40.46 - 40.51范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为40.43，交易量达到115。GCOR的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bon股票是否支付股息？

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bon目前的价值为40.47。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-3.51%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪GCOR走势。

如何购买GCOR股票？

您可以以40.47的当前价格购买Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bon股票。订单通常设置在40.47或40.77附近，而115和-0.07%显示市场活动。立即关注GCOR的实时图表更新。

如何投资GCOR股票？

投资Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bon需要考虑年度范围40.38 - 42.22和当前价格40.47。许多人在以40.47或40.77下订单之前，会比较0.20%和。实时查看GCOR价格图表，了解每日变化。

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bon股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bon的最高价格是42.22。在40.38 - 42.22内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bon的绩效。

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bon股票的最低价格是多少？

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bon（GCOR）的最低价格为40.38。将其与当前的40.47和40.38 - 42.22进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看GCOR在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

GCOR股票是什么时候拆分的？

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bon历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、40.43和-3.51%中可见。

日范围
40.46 40.51
年范围
40.38 42.22
前一天收盘价
40.43
开盘价
40.50
卖价
40.47
买价
40.77
最低价
40.46
最高价
40.51
交易量
115
日变化
0.10%
月变化
0.20%
6个月变化
-3.51%
年变化
-3.51%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%