EVV: Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
今日EVV汇率已更改-0.65%。当日，交易品种以低点9.21和高点9.28进行交易。
关注Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EVV新闻
- Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: August 2, 2026
- CEF Market Weekly Review: The Key Factors Driving NII
- EVV: This Fund's Distribution May Continue To Decline Going Forward (NYSE:EVV)
- EVV: Dividend Cuts Likely To Continue If Interest Rates Decline (NYSE:EVV)
- FTF: Discount Narrows, Making This Fund Even Less Appealing (NYSE:FTF)
- EVV: High Use Of Leverage Limits The Appeal
常见问题解答
EVV股票今天的价格是多少？
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为9.21。它在9.21 - 9.28范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为9.27，交易量达到621。EVV的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为9.21。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-10.06%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪EVV走势。
如何购买EVV股票？
您可以以9.21的当前价格购买Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在9.21或9.51附近，而621和-0.54%显示市场活动。立即关注EVV的实时图表更新。
如何投资EVV股票？
投资Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围8.97 - 10.41和当前价格9.21。许多人在以9.21或9.51下订单之前，会比较0.88%和。实时查看EVV价格图表，了解每日变化。
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是10.41。在8.97 - 10.41内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest（EVV）的最低价格为8.97。将其与当前的9.21和8.97 - 10.41进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看EVV在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
EVV股票是什么时候拆分的？
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、9.27和-10.06%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.27
- 开盘价
- 9.26
- 卖价
- 9.21
- 买价
- 9.51
- 最低价
- 9.21
- 最高价
- 9.28
- 交易量
- 621
- 日变化
- -0.65%
- 月变化
- 0.88%
- 6个月变化
- -6.02%
- 年变化
- -10.06%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%