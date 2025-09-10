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EVV: Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

9.21 USD 0.06 (0.65%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日EVV汇率已更改-0.65%。当日，交易品种以低点9.21和高点9.28进行交易。

关注Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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EVV新闻

常见问题解答

EVV股票今天的价格是多少？

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为9.21。它在9.21 - 9.28范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为9.27，交易量达到621。EVV的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为9.21。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-10.06%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪EVV走势。

如何购买EVV股票？

您可以以9.21的当前价格购买Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在9.21或9.51附近，而621和-0.54%显示市场活动。立即关注EVV的实时图表更新。

如何投资EVV股票？

投资Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围8.97 - 10.41和当前价格9.21。许多人在以9.21或9.51下订单之前，会比较0.88%和。实时查看EVV价格图表，了解每日变化。

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是10.41。在8.97 - 10.41内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest（EVV）的最低价格为8.97。将其与当前的9.21和8.97 - 10.41进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看EVV在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

EVV股票是什么时候拆分的？

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、9.27和-10.06%中可见。

日范围
9.21 9.28
年范围
8.97 10.41
前一天收盘价
9.27
开盘价
9.26
卖价
9.21
买价
9.51
最低价
9.21
最高价
9.28
交易量
621
日变化
-0.65%
月变化
0.88%
6个月变化
-6.02%
年变化
-10.06%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%