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EVV: Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
EVV exchange rate has changed by 0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.21 and at a high of 9.28.
Follow Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EVV News
- CEF Market Weekly Review: The Key Factors Driving NII
- EVV: This Fund's Distribution May Continue To Decline Going Forward (NYSE:EVV)
- EVV: Dividend Cuts Likely To Continue If Interest Rates Decline (NYSE:EVV)
- FTF: Discount Narrows, Making This Fund Even Less Appealing (NYSE:FTF)
- EVV: High Use Of Leverage Limits The Appeal
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EVV stock price today?
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 9.26 today. It trades within 9.21 - 9.28, yesterday's close was 9.20, and trading volume reached 518. The live price chart of EVV shows these updates.
Does Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 9.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.57% and USD. View the chart live to track EVV movements.
How to buy EVV stock?
You can buy Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 9.26. Orders are usually placed near 9.26 or 9.56, while 518 and 0.54% show market activity. Follow EVV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EVV stock?
Investing in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 8.97 - 10.41 and current price 9.26. Many compare 1.42% and -5.51% before placing orders at 9.26 or 9.56. Explore the EVV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 10.41. Within 8.97 - 10.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (EVV) over the year was 8.97. Comparing it with the current 9.26 and 8.97 - 10.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EVV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EVV stock split?
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.20, and -9.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.20
- Open
- 9.21
- Bid
- 9.26
- Ask
- 9.56
- Low
- 9.21
- High
- 9.28
- Volume
- 518
- Daily Change
- 0.65%
- Month Change
- 1.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.51%
- Year Change
- -9.57%