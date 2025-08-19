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EFT: Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest

10.88 USD 0.02 (0.18%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日EFT汇率已更改0.18%。当日，交易品种以低点10.81和高点10.89进行交易。

关注Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EFT新闻

常见问题解答

EFT股票今天的价格是多少？

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为10.88。它在10.81 - 10.89范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为10.86，交易量达到113。EFT的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为10.88。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-10.01%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪EFT走势。

如何购买EFT股票？

您可以以10.88的当前价格购买Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在10.88或11.18附近，而113和0.46%显示市场活动。立即关注EFT的实时图表更新。

如何投资EFT股票？

投资Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围10.34 - 12.13和当前价格10.88。许多人在以10.88或11.18下订单之前，会比较2.06%和。实时查看EFT价格图表，了解每日变化。

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是12.13。在10.34 - 12.13内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest的绩效。

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest（EFT）的最低价格为10.34。将其与当前的10.88和10.34 - 12.13进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看EFT在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

EFT股票是什么时候拆分的？

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、10.86和-10.01%中可见。

日范围
10.81 10.89
年范围
10.34 12.13
前一天收盘价
10.86
开盘价
10.83
卖价
10.88
买价
11.18
最低价
10.81
最高价
10.89
交易量
113
日变化
0.18%
月变化
2.06%
6个月变化
0.18%
年变化
-10.01%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%