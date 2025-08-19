EFT: Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest
今日EFT汇率已更改0.18%。当日，交易品种以低点10.81和高点10.89进行交易。
关注Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EFT新闻
- Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: August 2, 2026
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, July 2026
- FRA: Higher Rates Could Help, But Distribution Coverage Should Remain Weak (NYSE:FRA)
- How To Build A 7.93% Yield: A CEF Blueprint For Monthly Income (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, April 2026: EFR And EFT Remain Attractive
- EFT: No Longer Makes Sense To Stay Invested (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:EFT)
- CEF Market Weekly Review: Saba Calls Off A CEF Merger
- EFT: Solid Senior Loan Fund, Even Though It Overpays Significantly (NYSE:EFT)
- The Chemist's Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, September 2025
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, August 2025 (Stanford Chemist)
常见问题解答
EFT股票今天的价格是多少？
Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为10.88。它在10.81 - 10.89范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为10.86，交易量达到113。EFT的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？
Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为10.88。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-10.01%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪EFT走势。
如何购买EFT股票？
您可以以10.88的当前价格购买Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在10.88或11.18附近，而113和0.46%显示市场活动。立即关注EFT的实时图表更新。
如何投资EFT股票？
投资Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围10.34 - 12.13和当前价格10.88。许多人在以10.88或11.18下订单之前，会比较2.06%和。实时查看EFT价格图表，了解每日变化。
Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是12.13。在10.34 - 12.13内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest的绩效。
Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？
Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest（EFT）的最低价格为10.34。将其与当前的10.88和10.34 - 12.13进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看EFT在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
EFT股票是什么时候拆分的？
Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、10.86和-10.01%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 10.86
- 开盘价
- 10.83
- 卖价
- 10.88
- 买价
- 11.18
- 最低价
- 10.81
- 最高价
- 10.89
- 交易量
- 113
- 日变化
- 0.18%
- 月变化
- 2.06%
- 6个月变化
- 0.18%
- 年变化
- -10.01%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%