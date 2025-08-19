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EFT: Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest
EFT exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.80 and at a high of 10.85.
Follow Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EFT News
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, July 2026
- FRA: Higher Rates Could Help, But Distribution Coverage Should Remain Weak (NYSE:FRA)
- How To Build A 7.93% Yield: A CEF Blueprint For Monthly Income (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, April 2026: EFR And EFT Remain Attractive
- EFT: No Longer Makes Sense To Stay Invested (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:EFT)
- CEF Market Weekly Review: Saba Calls Off A CEF Merger
- EFT: Solid Senior Loan Fund, Even Though It Overpays Significantly (NYSE:EFT)
- The Chemist's Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, September 2025
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, August 2025 (Stanford Chemist)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EFT stock price today?
Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 10.85 today. It trades within 10.80 - 10.85, yesterday's close was 10.82, and trading volume reached 177. The live price chart of EFT shows these updates.
Does Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 10.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.26% and USD. View the chart live to track EFT movements.
How to buy EFT stock?
You can buy Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 10.85. Orders are usually placed near 10.85 or 11.15, while 177 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow EFT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EFT stock?
Investing in Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 10.34 - 12.13 and current price 10.85. Many compare 1.78% and -0.09% before placing orders at 10.85 or 11.15. Explore the EFT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 12.13. Within 10.34 - 12.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest (EFT) over the year was 10.34. Comparing it with the current 10.85 and 10.34 - 12.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EFT stock split?
Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.82, and -10.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.82
- Open
- 10.83
- Bid
- 10.85
- Ask
- 11.15
- Low
- 10.80
- High
- 10.85
- Volume
- 177
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 1.78%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.09%
- Year Change
- -10.26%