货币 / BUR
BUR: Burford Capital Limited
12.82 USD 0.07 (0.54%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BUR汇率已更改-0.54%。当日，交易品种以低点12.71和高点12.85进行交易。
关注Burford Capital Limited动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BUR新闻
- Burford Capital acquires minority stake in law firm specialist Kindleworth
- Earnings call transcript: Burford Capital Q2 2025 beats earnings forecasts
- Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Greenhaven Road Capital Main Fund Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 29th
- Highwood Value Partners H1 2025 Letter To Investors
- Burford Capital completes $500 million senior notes issuance
- Burford Capital CEO Bogart sells $3.06 million in shares
- Burford Capital president Will Aviva O. sells $255k in stock
- Burford Capital vice chair Perla David sells $102,165 in stock
- Burford Capital: A Conviction Buy Of A Future Industry Giant (NYSE:BUR)
- Further Statement Re US Budget Reconciliation Bill
- Burford Capital Research Finds Companies Missing Out on Commercial Class Action Recoveries Due to Opt-Out Reluctance
- Burford Capital stock hits 52-week low at 11.16 USD
- Statement Re US Budget Reconciliation Bill
- Intended Purchases of Ordinary Shares to Satisfy Non-Employee Directors’ Awards
- Pound Sterling Conversion Rate for 2024 Final Dividend
- MSCI changes Burford Capital country classification to USA from United Kingdom
- Burford Capital Stock: The IMF And Argentina (NYSE:BUR)
- Silver Beech Capital Q4 2024 Investor Letter
- Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tesla Rebounds While Tariffs Weigh On Manufacturing: What's Driving Markets Monday? - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
日范围
12.71 12.85
年范围
10.70 15.73
- 前一天收盘价
- 12.89
- 开盘价
- 12.84
- 卖价
- 12.82
- 买价
- 13.12
- 最低价
- 12.71
- 最高价
- 12.85
- 交易量
- 1.306 K
- 日变化
- -0.54%
- 月变化
- -6.08%
- 6个月变化
- -3.90%
- 年变化
- -2.29%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值