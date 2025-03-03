통화 / BUR
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BUR: Burford Capital Limited
12.44 USD 0.43 (3.34%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BUR 환율이 오늘 -3.34%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12.43이고 고가는 12.83이었습니다.
Burford Capital Limited 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BUR News
- Burford Capital acquires minority stake in law firm specialist Kindleworth
- Earnings call transcript: Burford Capital Q2 2025 beats earnings forecasts
- Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Greenhaven Road Capital Main Fund Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 29th
- Highwood Value Partners H1 2025 Letter To Investors
- Burford Capital completes $500 million senior notes issuance
- Burford Capital CEO Bogart sells $3.06 million in shares
- Burford Capital president Will Aviva O. sells $255k in stock
- Burford Capital vice chair Perla David sells $102,165 in stock
- Burford Capital: A Conviction Buy Of A Future Industry Giant (NYSE:BUR)
- Further Statement Re US Budget Reconciliation Bill
- Burford Capital Research Finds Companies Missing Out on Commercial Class Action Recoveries Due to Opt-Out Reluctance
- Burford Capital stock hits 52-week low at 11.16 USD
- Statement Re US Budget Reconciliation Bill
- Intended Purchases of Ordinary Shares to Satisfy Non-Employee Directors’ Awards
- Pound Sterling Conversion Rate for 2024 Final Dividend
- MSCI changes Burford Capital country classification to USA from United Kingdom
- Burford Capital Stock: The IMF And Argentina (NYSE:BUR)
- Silver Beech Capital Q4 2024 Investor Letter
- Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tesla Rebounds While Tariffs Weigh On Manufacturing: What's Driving Markets Monday? - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
일일 변동 비율
12.43 12.83
년간 변동
10.70 15.73
- 이전 종가
- 12.87
- 시가
- 12.81
- Bid
- 12.44
- Ask
- 12.74
- 저가
- 12.43
- 고가
- 12.83
- 볼륨
- 2.731 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.34%
- 월 변동
- -8.86%
- 6개월 변동
- -6.75%
- 년간 변동율
- -5.18%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K