WyckoffScope Pro — Automatic Wyckoff Accumulation & Distribution Detector for MetaTrader 5

Trading the Wyckoff Method has always required years of screen time to reliably spot the difference between a genuine Spring and a real breakdown, or a Sign of Strength and a dead-cat bounce. WyckoffScope Pro puts that pattern-recognition work on autopilot — reading price structure and volume in real time and labelling every phase of accumulation and distribution directly on your chart, the moment it happens.

How it works

The indicator continuously scans price action for a valid trading range by clustering repeated swing highs and swing lows into support and resistance zones. Once a range has been respected for a minimum number of bars (fully configurable), WyckoffScope Pro locks onto it and begins tracking every subsequent test, break, and retest against Wyckoff's classic schematic:

Preliminary Support / Preliminary Supply (PS) — the first signs of a trend losing momentum near a potential turning point.

— the first signs of a trend losing momentum near a potential turning point. Selling Climax / Buying Climax (SC/BC) — detected via a volume spike multiple times above the rolling average occurring exactly at a range extreme, with a close that rejects the extreme.

— detected via a volume spike multiple times above the rolling average occurring exactly at a range extreme, with a close that rejects the extreme. Automatic Rally / Automatic Reaction (AR) — the reflex move away from the climax that helps define the opposite boundary of the range.

— the reflex move away from the climax that helps define the opposite boundary of the range. Secondary Test (ST) — a retest of the climax extreme on visibly reduced volume, confirming the level is holding.

— a retest of the climax extreme on visibly reduced volume, confirming the level is holding. Spring — a brief, low-volume penetration below range support that closes back inside the range: one of the highest-probability long entries in the Wyckoff playbook, and one this indicator is specifically tuned to catch.

— a brief, low-volume penetration below range support that closes back inside the range: one of the highest-probability long entries in the Wyckoff playbook, and one this indicator is specifically tuned to catch. Upthrust — the mirror-image false breakout above range resistance, flagged as a short-side warning or entry.

— the mirror-image false breakout above range resistance, flagged as a short-side warning or entry. Sign of Strength / Sign of Weakness (SOS/SOW) — a decisive range breakout or breakdown accompanied by expanding volume, marking the transition out of the trading range into a new trend.

— a decisive range breakout or breakdown accompanied by expanding volume, marking the transition out of the trading range into a new trend. Last Point of Support / Last Point of Supply (LPS/LPSY) — the shallow pullback after a SOS/SOW that confirms the new trend before continuation.

Every detected phase is drawn as a labelled schematic zone with a colour-coded arrow and text tag directly on the price chart — accumulation structure in blue, distribution structure in red/orange, Springs in lime green, Upthrusts in red — so you can see the entire Wyckoff cycle unfold visually instead of guessing from memory.

Volume-Confirmed, Not Just Price-Based

Unlike simple support/resistance or pattern-recognition tools, WyckoffScope Pro cross-references every structural event against real volume behaviour: climax detection requires volume expansion, Springs and Upthrusts require volume dry-up, and SOS/SOW breakouts require volume expansion in the direction of the break. This volume confirmation layer is what separates a real Wyckoff signal from ordinary noise — and it's built directly into the detection engine, not bolted on as an afterthought.

Instant Multi-Channel Alerts

The moment a Spring, Upthrust, SOS, or SOW is confirmed, WyckoffScope Pro can notify you instantly through:

MetaTrader popup Alert()

Push notifications to your phone

Email notifications

Audible sound alerts

You'll never need to sit and watch the chart waiting for the setup — WyckoffScope Pro watches it for you and tells you the second the opportunity appears.

Professional On-Chart Dashboard

A sleek, dark-themed dashboard panel sits in the corner of your chart (fully repositionable) showing at a glance: the current detected phase, market bias (Accumulation/Distribution), the active range boundaries, the most recent signal description, and a live pulsing status indicator confirming the engine is actively scanning. No digging through chart clutter — everything you need is in one glanceable panel.

Fully Configurable

Every part of the detection engine is exposed as an input: swing pivot depth, range lookback and minimum duration, tolerance for clustering support/resistance, volume averaging period, climax and dry-up volume multipliers, alert channels, dashboard position, and zone colours — so you can tune WyckoffScope Pro to any symbol, from major forex pairs to indices, gold, or crypto CFDs, and any timeframe from M5 scalping structure to Daily swing structure.

Who It's For

WyckoffScope Pro is built for discretionary traders who already understand (or want to learn) the Wyckoff Method and want a disciplined, always-on second pair of eyes confirming structure and volume in real time — removing the guesswork and emotional bias from spotting Springs, Upthrusts, and range breakouts. It's a chart-reading assistant, not a black-box signal generator: every label comes with a plain-English explanation so you understand exactly why the phase was called.

Add WyckoffScope Pro to your charts and start seeing the market the way Richard Wyckoff himself would have read it — structured, volume-confirmed, and labelled in real time.