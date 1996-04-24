Undertow Divergence Scanner

Undertow — Hidden Delta Divergence Scanner See the current beneath the surface before price turns.

Every chart shows you where price has been. Undertow shows you what's actually pushing it there — and, more importantly, when that push has quietly reversed while price hasn't caught up yet.

Undertow is a professional MT5 indicator built around Cumulative Volume Delta — the running difference between estimated buying pressure and selling pressure on every single bar. Instead of just plotting that line and leaving you to interpret it, Undertow does the hard work for you: it continuously scans price structure against delta structure and automatically flags hidden divergence — the single most reliable early-warning signature that a trend is running out of real participation before the candles admit it.

What is hidden divergence, and why does it matter? Regular divergence tells you a trend might be ending. Hidden divergence tells you a pullback is likely fake and the trend is about to continue — or, in reversal form, that a "strong" breakout has no real volume behind it and is about to snap back. It's the signal institutional order-flow traders watch for, because it reads what's happening underneath price, not just the candle shapes on top. Undertow automates this detection so you don't need years of screen time or a separate order-flow platform to catch it.

How it works, in plain terms: Undertow builds a real-time Cumulative Delta line from tick volume and intra-bar close position, approximating buy vs. sell pressure on every bar without requiring external tick-data feeds. It then locates swing highs and lows on both the price chart and the delta line, compares their sequence, and filters out noise using an adjustable sensitivity threshold so you only see divergences with real conviction behind them — not every minor wiggle.

Bullish Hidden Divergence — price prints a higher low while delta prints a lower low. Sellers are losing steam even as price dips; the uptrend is likely to resume. Marked with a clear green arrow.

— price prints a higher low while delta prints a lower low. Sellers are losing steam even as price dips; the uptrend is likely to resume. Marked with a clear green arrow. Bearish Hidden Divergence — price prints a lower high while delta prints a higher high. Buyers are fading even as price pushes up; the downtrend is likely to resume. Marked with a clear red arrow.

A dashboard you can actually read at a glance. No cramped, overlapping text boxes. Undertow's on-chart panel is a clean, dark, professionally styled control panel showing your live Cumulative Delta reading (color-coded green/red), the current delta bias (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral), your most recent signal type, and a running count of bullish vs. bearish signals for the session — all updating in real time, positioned so it never covers your price action.

Never miss a signal. Undertow fires the moment a new divergence is confirmed — not repainted after the fact — through four alert channels you can mix and match: on-screen popup, MT5 push notification straight to your phone, email, and sound alert with a customizable file. Set it, walk away, come back when it actually matters.

Built for every market and every timeframe. Because Undertow's delta engine works from standard tick volume rather than requiring a specific broker's Level II or raw tick feed, it runs cleanly on forex majors, gold (XAUUSD), indices, and crypto CFDs alike, on any timeframe from M1 scalping charts to daily swing charts.

Fully adjustable to your style:

Swing lookback — controls how sharp a pivot must be to register

Divergence search range — how far back Undertow looks for the comparison swing

Sensitivity — filters weak/noisy divergences from strong, tradable ones

Full dashboard customization — corner placement, colors, accent theme

Independent toggles for popup, push, email, and sound alerts

Who this is for: Price-action and order-flow traders who want institutional-style volume analysis without learning a new platform. Swing and intraday traders looking for a confirmation layer before entries. Anyone tired of "divergence indicators" that just draw regular divergence and call it a day, missing the continuation signals that actually matter in trending markets like gold and indices.

Undertow doesn't predict the future. It shows you where the current beneath the price has already turned — so you're not the last one to notice.