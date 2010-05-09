AMD OrderFlow Advance MT5

Professional Overview: AMD MODEL PRO PLUS v4 + Uptrick Flow Expansion Trend (Combined)
Executive Summary

This is an institutional-grade trading indicator that merges two powerful methodologies into a single, dual-confirmation system:

· AMD Model Pro Plus v4 - ICT-style Power of 3 (PO3) session-based market structure analysis
· Uptrick Flow Expansion Trend - Adaptive flow midline with trend detection

The combination creates a system where macro session structure (AMD) aligns with micro price action momentum (FET) for high-probability trade signals, eliminating the need for multiple chart windows or separate indicator instances.

1. How Advanced Is It?

Technical Complexity Rating: 9.5/10

This is not a simple moving average crossover or RSI-based system. It represents a sophisticated synthesis of institutional trading concepts with adaptive algorithmic processing.

Core Advanced Components

Protected Swing Market Structure Shift (MSS) Detection - Unlike basic indicators that mark breakouts from simple swing points, this system uses fractal swing detection that identifies true protected levels. It doesn't just look at a candle's open price; it searches back up to 100 bars for a genuine swing high or low that represents real market structure. When price breaks that protected level, you get a legitimate MSS confirmation rather than a false breakout signal.

Kaufman Efficiency Ratio Integration - The FET component doesn't use static parameters. It continuously calculates market efficiency (the ratio of net movement to total movement) and dynamically adjusts its sensitivity. When markets are directional, the indicator becomes more responsive; when they're choppy, it filters out noise. This is the same principle used by institutional algo traders to adapt to changing market conditions.

Session-Adaptive Logic - This is perhaps the most sophisticated feature. The system doesn't blindly assume Asian = Accumulation, London = Manipulation, New York = Distribution. It actively monitors the Asian session range against a rolling 10-day average daily range. If Asia expands beyond 55% of normal daily volatility, the system automatically shifts roles: London becomes Accumulation, New York becomes Manipulation+Distribution. This adapts to real market behavior rather than forcing a rigid template.

Fair Value Gap (FVG) Retest Confirmation - Entry isn't triggered at the moment of MSS break. The system waits for price to retrace into the FVG (the three-candle imbalance) or a boundary zone. This mimics institutional entry techniques where smart money enters on retests rather than chasing breakouts. The zone is visually displayed so you can see exactly where you should be looking for entry.

Dual Entry Modes - You have two distinct ways to trade:

· Standard Confirmed Entry - Waits for displacement candle confirmation, FVG formation, and retracement into the zone. Lower risk, higher probability.
· Early Entry (Manipulation Reversal) - Optional higher-risk mode that enters immediately at MSS confirmation, skipping displacement and FVG retest requirements. Separate RR management keeps this isolated from your standard trades.

Economic Calendar Integration - The indicator doesn't just display news; it actively filters trading signals. It scans both base and quote currencies for events at or above your specified importance level, flags entries near news, and can even suppress alerts if you choose. This prevents you from getting caught in news-driven volatility that could invalidate your technical setup.

Protected vs Fallback MSS - When the system cannot find a genuine fractal swing point (which happens in fast markets), it intelligently falls back to using the sweep candle's open as the MSS level. This prevents the indicator from freezing when conditions are suboptimal, while clearly labeling the fallback so you know the confirmation is weaker.


2. Best Way to Trade This Indicator

Primary Strategy: New York Manipulation/Distribution Focus

The most reliable setups occur during the New York session when the market is completing the Power of 3 cycle. Here's how to approach it:

For Bullish Bias

Start by checking the previous two daily candles on the dashboard. If both D-1 and D-2 closed bullish, you have macro confirmation that buyers are in control. Next, verify that the FET Trend on the dashboard says "Bullish" with aqua-colored candles and an aqua flow midline. This confirms momentum aligns with your bias. Now locate the purple dashed MSS Level line on your chart. Your entire trade premise rests on price staying above this level.

Wait for price to sweep below the Asian or London low (depending on session mode). This is the Manipulation phase creating liquidity for institutions to buy. When price then breaks back above the protected swing level (the MSS), you have confirmation that manipulation has failed and distribution is beginning. Look for price to retrace into the FVG Entry Zone (khaki-colored box) or the boundary zone (silver box). When price touches this zone, a black arrow appears with "Enter Here (BUY)" and your entry is triggered. Place your stop loss at the MSS extreme with the buffer added, and set your take profit at 2x or 3x risk.

For Bearish Bias

The process is reversed. Both D-1 and D-2 should be bearish. FET Trend should read "Bearish" with magenta candles and flow line. The MSS Level line must remain intact - price should stay below it. Wait for price to sweep above Asian or London high (creating sell-side liquidity), then break back below the protected swing low to confirm MSS. Watch for price to retrace up into the FVG Entry Zone, where a black arrow appears with "Enter Here (SELL)". Place stop loss above the MSS extreme with buffer, and target 2x or 3x risk.

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The MSS Level: Your Most Critical Reference Point

The Market Structure Shift level is the single most important element on your chart. It's drawn as a purple dashed or dash-dot line and labeled "MSS Level" or "MSS Level (fallback)" if a protected swing wasn't found.

How to Read the MSS

When the purple line appears, it marks the exact price level of the protected swing that was broken. For bullish setups, this is the swing high that price broke above - the level that now acts as support. For bearish setups, this is the swing low that price broke below - the level that now acts as resistance.

Why MSS Matters

If price stays on the correct side of the MSS level after the break, your trend continuation premise is valid. If price crosses back through the MSS level after your entry, the setup is invalidated. This is why the MSS level serves as your primary stop-loss anchor - it's the line between a valid trend continuation and a failed breakout.

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How FET Confirms Your Trade Direction

The Flow Expansion Trend acts as your momentum filter, preventing you from trading against the prevailing flow.

Interpreting FET Signals

When the Adaptive Flow Midline is aqua and candles are the same color, upside momentum is confirmed. Only consider long positions in this environment. When the midline is magenta and candles match, downside momentum is confirmed. Only consider short positions. When the midline is yellow, the market is neutral or ranging - this is a waiting period where no trades should be taken.

Dashboard Metrics to Monitor

The FET Efficiency percentage tells you how directional the market is. Above 60% means strong trend development - ideal for momentum trades. Between 30% and 60% indicates a developing trend where you might wait for a breakout confirmation. Below 30% means compressed or ranging conditions - avoid trading until efficiency improves.

Flow Strength normalized against ATR shows you the velocity of price movement relative to volatility. Strong positive values confirm bullish momentum; strong negative values confirm bearish momentum. Weak values near zero suggest the trend lacks conviction.

The Bars Since Signal metric tells you how fresh the current trend is. A value of 1-5 bars means the signal just changed - this is prime entry territory. Values above 20 bars suggest the trend may be getting stale, and you should be more selective about entries.

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3. Complete Trading Workflow

Step-by-Step Entry Process

Step 1: Check Daily Bias

Look at the dashboard's "Prev Day (D-1)" and "Prev Day (D-2)" readings. When both are bullish, you have macro confirmation for long bias. When both are bearish, short bias is confirmed. If they're mixed, wait for one more day of confirmation or accept a lower-probability setup.

Step 2: Verify FET Direction

The dashboard shows "FET Trend: Bullish/Bearish/Neutral" with corresponding colors. Your trade bias must match this reading. Never trade bullish when FET shows bearish, and vice versa. The system also shows you the Market State - if it says "Compressed," this is a warning that conditions aren't ideal for breakout trades.

Step 3: Locate MSS Level

Find the purple dashed line on your chart. For a bullish setup, price should be above this line. For bearish, price should be below it. If the MSS level has already been broken in the wrong direction, the setup is dead - move to the next trade opportunity.

Step 4: Wait for Manipulation Sweep

Watch price action carefully. You need to see a clear sweep of the Asian or London session high/low (depending on whether the system has shifted). This creates the liquidity grab that institutional traders use to enter positions. The Manipulation box on your chart will show you exactly where this range is.

Step 5: Confirm MSS Break

After the sweep, price must break back through the protected swing level. For bullish setups, this means a close above the MSS level. For bearish, a close below. The purple dashed line appears when this happens, and the phase changes to "DISTRIBUTION - awaiting retest" on your dashboard.

Step 6: Entry Trigger

Price must retrace into the Entry Zone. This is displayed as either a khaki-colored box (FVG) or a silver-colored box (boundary fallback). When price touches this zone, a black arrow appears with "Enter Here (BUY)" or "Enter Here (SELL)". The phase changes to "DISTRIBUTION - ENTRY TRIGGERED".

Step 7: Trade Management

Your Stop Loss is automatically drawn as a red dashed line at the MSS extreme plus your buffer. Your Take Profit is drawn as a black dashed line at your specified RR multiple. Alternatively, if you've enabled Early Entry, you'll see magenta dashed lines with separate SL/TP levels - these represent higher-risk, earlier entries that can capture larger moves.

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4. Visual Guide to Chart Elements

AMD Model Components

The Accumulation Box (A) appears as a DodgerBlue rectangle marking the initial session range - typically Asian session unless the system has shifted to London Accumulation. Inside this box, a bold "A" letter sits centered.

The Manipulation Box (M) appears as an Orange rectangle showing where the liquidity sweep occurred. This box extends from the sweep start to the MSS formation. A bold "M" letter sits centered inside.

The Distribution Box (D) appears as Green for bullish or Red for bearish, marking the confirmed trend phase. A bold "D" letter sits centered inside.

The MSS Level is a Purple dashed or dash-dot line extending forward from the MSS formation point, labeled "MSS Level" or "MSS Level (fallback)" when a protected swing wasn't found.

The Entry Zone appears as a Khaki box when an FVG was identified, or a Silver box when using the boundary fallback. It's labeled with the zone type and status (awaiting retest, filled, or invalidated).

The True Open Line is a DimGray solid line projecting forward from the Manipulation session's first bar open. This represents the session's starting reference point.

The Entry Arrow is a Black Arrow (width 6 for visibility) appearing at the entry time with "Enter Here (BUY/SELL)" text. The arrow is large and bold so you can clearly see the entry signal.

The Early Entry Arrow appears in Magenta with "MANIPULATION REVERSAL - EARLY ENTRY (BUY/SELL)" text when the optional early entry mode triggers.

The Stop Loss Line is Red and dashed, extending forward from the entry point. It's labeled "Stop Loss" with bold text.

The Take Profit Line is Black and dashed, extending forward from the entry point. It's labeled with the RR multiple.

The Invalidation Marker appears as Red text saying "SETUP INVALIDATED" when price hits the stop level before reaching the entry zone.

The Equal Highs/Equal Lows are Yellow dotted lines for EQH and Aqua dotted lines for EQL, connecting price levels that are within tolerance of each other. These represent liquidity levels.

The Previous Day High/Low appear as Gray dotted lines extending forward from the start of the session, labeled "PDH" and "PDL". These serve as additional liquidity targets.

FET Components

The Adaptive Flow Midline is a color-changing line that shifts between Aqua (bullish), Magenta (bearish), and Yellow (neutral). It's drawn with a 4-point width for clear visibility.

The Trend-Colored Candles match the midline color when enabled - Aqua for bullish, Magenta for bearish, Yellow for neutral. This makes trend direction immediately visible at a glance.

The Up Signals appear as Aqua arrows (width 6, bold) below price when a bullish trend reversal is detected.

The Down Signals appear as Magenta arrows (width 6, bold) above price when a bearish trend reversal is detected.

Dashboard Information (Upper-Left Corner)

The combined dashboard shows your complete trading picture at a glance. The top section displays the AMD Model bias, current phase, session mode, and a timer counting down to the next NY session day. The Entry Zone levels are displayed when available. If Early Entry is enabled, its status appears on its own line. The previous two days' candle colors are shown for macro context. Any news warnings appear with countdown timers.

Below the divider, the FET section shows the current trend, efficiency percentage, flow strength, market state, and bars since the last signal change. All metrics update in real-time.

Branding Footer (Lower-Left Corner)

A separate small panel displays the developer branding and contact information, keeping the main dashboard uncluttered while maintaining proper attribution.

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5. Session Timing and Optimal Trading Windows

The indicator is calibrated to New York time, with the Asian session starting at 00:00 NY time, London at 08:00 NY time, and New York at 13:00 NY time. The New York session ends at 21:00 NY time.

New York Session (13:00-21:00 NY time) is your primary trading window. This is when Distribution occurs and the highest-probability setups form. The confluence of London and NY overlap (13:00-16:00 NY time) is particularly strong.

London Session (08:00-13:00 NY time) serves as the Manipulation phase. While you can trade during this session, the higher-probability entries come during NY. Use London to observe price action and position yourself for the NY move.

Asian Session (00:00-08:00 NY time) is typically Accumulation. This is generally a low-volatility period best suited for observation rather than trading. However, if the system detects Asian expansion, roles shift and you may see London become Accumulation with NY handling both Manipulation and Distribution.

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6. Risk Parameters and Position Management

Stop Loss Placement

Your stop loss is automatically placed at the Manipulation extreme (the lowest low for bullish setups, the highest high for bearish setups) plus your buffer. This buffer (default 20 points) accounts for spread and normal price noise. The SL is drawn as a red dashed line and labeled clearly.

Take Profit Targeting

The standard confirmed entry uses your chosen RR multiple (default 3.0) from entry to stop loss. This gives you a clear 1:3 risk-reward profile. The early entry mode uses its own separate RR multiple (default 2.0) since the risk is higher due to earlier entry with less confirmation.

Invalidation Management

If price hits your stop loss before reaching the entry zone, the setup is marked as invalidated. The Entry Zone label changes to show "INVALIDATED" and the phase reflects this status. You should not re-enter the same setup once invalidated.

News Risk Management

When high-impact news is detected within your warning window (default 60 minutes), entries are flagged with "!! NEWS RISK - CAUTION !!" text near the entry point. You can choose to suppress alerts entirely when news is imminent, preventing notifications during high-risk periods.

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7. Advanced Feature Deep Dive

Session Shifting: Adaptive Logic

The system continuously monitors whether the Asian session is consolidating or expanding. It compares the Asian range against the average daily range over the last 10 days. If Asia's range exceeds 55% of the average daily range, it's treated as expansion rather than consolidation.

When expansion is detected, the roles shift automatically. London becomes the new Accumulation phase, and New York handles both Manipulation and Distribution. This prevents the indicator from forcing a standard PO3 template onto a market that's behaving differently. The original Asian high and low are retained as an additional liquidity pool that New York can sweep, giving you even more potential entry points.

This adaptation is clearly displayed on the dashboard with "SHIFTED: London=Acc, NY=Manip+Dist (Asia expanded)" so you always know which model is active.

Early Entry Mode: Optional Higher-Risk Approach

When enabled, Early Entry gives you the option to trade the Manipulation reversal directly, before Distribution is fully confirmed. This mode doesn't wait for the displacement candle or FVG retest - it enters as soon as the MSS is confirmed.

The trade is managed separately from your standard entries. It has its own SL, TP, and RR multiple. The visual treatment is distinct - all early entry elements are in Magenta (arrows, lines, labels) so you can immediately distinguish them from standard confirmed entries.

This is designed for experienced traders comfortable with higher risk who want to capture larger moves. The tradeoff is clear: earlier entry means potentially better price but less confirmation, hence the smaller recommended RR ratio (1:2 vs 1:3).

Protected Swing vs Fallback MSS

The indicator prioritizes finding genuine fractal swing points - price levels where a clear swing high or low was formed over multiple bars. When such a level is found and broken, you get a "MSS Level" label indicating high-quality structure break.

However, markets aren't always clean. When no protected swing can be found within the search range, the system falls back to using the sweep candle's open price as the MSS level. This is labeled "MSS Level (fallback)" so you know the confirmation is weaker and should be treated with more caution.

This fallback mechanism prevents the indicator from failing to generate signals in fast-moving or irregular markets, while maintaining transparency about signal quality.

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8. When to Trade and When to Wait

Ideal Trading Conditions

Take a trade when all three of your primary confirmations align: FET Trend matches your AMD bias, the previous two daily candles confirm your bias direction, the MSS level remains intact, and no high-impact news is imminent within 60 minutes. The entry should be a clean retest of the FVG or boundary zone with the arrow clearly visible.

Conditions That Warrant Caution

Be cautious when FET is neutral (yellow) indicating no clear momentum. Also be cautious when the daily candles are mixed (one bullish, one bearish) as this suggests market indecision at the macro level. The news warning flag is there for a reason - if it appears, seriously consider waiting until after the news passes.

Conditions to Skip Entirely

Skip trading when MSS has already been broken in the wrong direction. Skip when the market state shows "Compressed" (efficiency below 30%) as this indicates ranging conditions that often produce false breakouts. Skip when the entry zone is too far from current price or when price has already made a large move away from the zone without retesting.

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9. What Makes This Indicator Unique

Institutional-Quality Structure Analysis - The protected swing MSS detection, FVG identification, and session-adaptive logic mirror the techniques used by professional institutional traders. This isn't retail-level technical analysis.

Dual Confirmation System - By combining AMD's macro structure analysis with FET's micro momentum detection, you get confirmation at two levels. Trades that pass both filters have significantly higher probability than those passing just one.

Complete Trade Management - The indicator doesn't just generate signals - it gives you entry levels, stop losses, take profits, and invalidation tracking. You have everything you need to manage a trade from start to finish.

Economic Awareness - The news filter integration is rare among MT5 indicators. Being able to see upcoming high-impact news and flag trades near it prevents you from getting caught in news-driven volatility.

Visual Clarity - With all arrows and key levels drawn at width 6, the signals are impossible to miss. The color coding is consistent and intuitive, and the dashboard puts all critical information in one place.

Adaptive Intelligence - The session shifting, protected swing fallback, and Kaufman efficiency integration mean the indicator adapts to changing market conditions rather than applying rigid rules to every situation.

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10. Final Assessment

This indicator is best described as a comprehensive trading system rather than just a signal generator. It brings together institutional concepts like PO3, MSS, FVG, and protected swings with modern adaptive algorithms like Kaufman efficiency and session-shifting logic. The result is a tool that can serve as a standalone trading framework for traders who understand market structure.

The learning curve is substantial - this isn't an indicator you can plug in and trade blindly. You need to understand what the MSS represents, why the session roles matter, and how the FET confirmation filters signal quality. But for traders willing to invest that time, the payoff is a complete, professional-grade trading system that provides clear entries, defined risk, and integrated news awareness.

The separation of standard and early entries gives you flexibility in risk appetite. The dual confirmation from AMD and FET reduces false signals. The visual clarity ensures you never miss a key level or signal. And the adaptive components mean the system works across different market conditions rather than breaking down when volatility changes.

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Trade the structure, confirm with momentum, manage with discipline.
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ORB Fusion SMC MT5 ORB Fusion SMC is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that integrates Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Opening Range Breakout (ORB) calculation models. The tool functions across multiple asset classes including Forex, Gold, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies on all standard timeframes. It combines multiple execution parameters into a single workspace to streamline technical evaluations. Key Features Multi-Session ORB Engine: Automatically calculates
CCI Fixed Dual
Edoardo Centorame
指标
什么是 CCI FIXED DUAL CCI FIXED DUAL 是一个专业级 Trend Direction Filter，旨在精准识别： 市场的主导方向 走势的结构质量 主趋势与加速阶段之间的一致性 它不是一个直接入场指标。 它不是一个传统振荡器。 它是一个市场环境工具，旨在帮助交易者决定何时交易以及何时不交易，从而大幅减少市场噪音和判断错误。 CCI FIXED DUAL 的基本理念 CCI FIXED DUAL 所基于的原则简单但强大： 一个信号只有在与市场结构一致时才有价值。 因此，该指标： 不使用单一数值 不会对价格做出冲动反应 不会刻意寻找反转点 而是建立在以下基础之上，构建出一种层级化的趋势解读： 基于 Typical Price 的 CCI 不同速度的 LWMA 移动平均线 短期 中期 和长期之间的动态比较 因此，其结果是对市场方向的一种稳定 干净 且可靠的表达。 指标的技术结构： CCI FIXED DUAL 由四个主要部分组成，全部显示在独立窗口中。 1 CCI magenta 线 这是指标的信息基础。 衡量典型价格的偏离程度 提供应用平滑处理的原始材料 它并不
Renko Time
Aleksandr Slavskii
指标
Индикатор предназначен для работы с ренко-графиками, построенными Renko Maker PRO или Renko Maker DEMO . Особенность реализации ренко-баров в терминале MetaTrader 5 такова, что из-за их вневременной природы (формирование новых баров зависит исключительно от изменения цены, а не от временных интервалов), время открытия каждого ренко-бара в истории оказывается искусственно сдвинутым в прошлое. Поэтому, чтобы видеть время открытия ренко баров, нужно воспользоваться этим индикатором Renko Time.
FREE
CandleStick Body Size
Chidi Edison Obah
指标
This indicator, named Edyx_Candle_Size, is designed to be used with the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. It displays the size of the candlestick body for the current timeframe as a histogram. The indicator does not provide any specific trading signals or recommendations Measures the size of of the candlestick. That is the difference between the open and close as the case may be for either a bullish or a bearish candle. This can be use to filter out entry position as to maximise profit and minimis
Salinuis
Tatiana Savkevych
指标
Salinui - Arrow trend indicator, without delay and redrawing, is used by traders in trend strategies in trading in financial markets (Forex, CFD, binary options). The indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. One of the biggest challenges traders face is finding the right trading system for them. This indicator is designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but
ZigZag SMC Premium MT5
Kallebe Lins De Oliveira Santos
指标
If you are looking for precision in identifying strategic tops and bottoms, the ZigZag SMC/SMT Indicator for MT5 is the tool that will contribute to your technical analysis. Developed based on the advanced concepts of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Smart Money Trap (SMT), it offers an insight into market behavior, helping you make decisions. What will you find in this indicator? Automatic identification of strategic tops and bottoms Based on institutional strategies Ideal for analyzing liqu
HiperCube VIX
Adrian Lara Carrasco
指标
Welcome to HiperCube VIX Discount code for 25% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM This indicator provide you a real info of market of volume of sp500 / us500 Definition  HiperCube VIX  known as the CBOE Volatility Index, is   a widely recognized measure of market fear or stress . It signals the level of uncertainty and volatility in the stock market, using the S&P 500 index as a proxy for the broad market. The VIX Index is calculated based on the prices of options contracts on the S&P 500 inde
FREE
Rejection Velocity Echo
Nicholas Ndegwa
指标
RVE Echo Indicator MT5 — Rejection Velocity Echo RVE Echo Indicator is a custom MetaTrader 5 technical indicator designed to detect abnormal price rejection, sharp velocity changes, and possible reversal zones in the market. RVE stands for Rejection Velocity Echo . The indicator studies how strongly price moves compared to its recent rejection behavior, then highlights moments where the current price movement appears unusually aggressive. This can help traders identify possible exhaustion, rejec
BinaryPinMt5
Andrey Spiridonov
指标
BinaryPinMt5 is an indicator developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The indicator's algorithm, before issuing the signal, analyzes many factors, such as market volatility, searches for the PinBar pattern, calculates the probability of success when making a deal. The indicator is set in the usual way. The indicator itself consists of an information window where the name of the trading instrument is displayed, the probability of making a successful transaction,
SR Regression MT5
Giga Aptsiauri
指标
SR Regression MT5 – Advanced Trend, Support/Resistance & MTF Sentiment Indicator SR Regression MT5 is a professional multi-functional trading indicator designed for traders who want to combine trend analysis, dynamic support/resistance detection, breakout signals and multi-timeframe sentiment confirmation in one powerful tool. What It Does Automatically draws Linear Regression Channels (small, medium, large trend periods) Detects and merges Support & Resistance levels Generates Buy/Sell break
Sessions Killzone
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
指标
Session Killzone Indicator Indicator that helps you to identify the killzone times of both London and NewYork sessions which usually is the most times for high volatility and taking liquidity from the market. Killzone times are configurable through indicator parameters. The indicator adjusts the range of the killzones based on the daily trading range.
FREE
Institutional SMC Robot
Dragoljub Vujcic
5 (1)
专家
INSTITUTIONAL SMC ROBOT 1.0 MetaTrader 5 高级智能金钱概念 (SMC) 自动交易系统 系统概述 Institutional SMC Robot 1.0 是一款专为现代金融市场打造的高级自动化交易解决方案。该算法基于机构级 Smart Money Concepts (SMC) 架构构建，通过分析机构订单流、市场结构转变和流动性动态，精准识别并执行高概率交易。 与传统的散户技术指标不同，Institutional SMC Robot 1.0 紧密追踪真实的机构交易足迹：结构突破 (BOS)、性质改变 (CHoCH)、订单块 (OB)、合理价值失衡区 (FVG) 以及准西莫多水平 (QML)。 无论您是要通过自营交易公司 (Prop Firm) 的严格考核规则，还是扩展个人交易资本，本 EA 都能在统一的框架内提供专业级执行、高级风险控制和多资产适用性。     ***SPECIAL PROMOTIONAL PRICE!  — NEXT PRICE $299 USD ***Live Signal SELLER PAGE HERE After pur
StudentK Sync Chart
Chui Yu Lui
指标
--- StudentK Sync Chart --- 1. Move charts at the same time 2. Cross check among different Symbols and Timeframes 3. Plan your own trading strategies --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time) StudentK is a group of years-experienced traders who want to share amazing tools in Free and Paid versions. Aiming
MT5 Rectangle Extender Indicator
Muhammad Shamsuddeen Muhammad
指标
MT5 Rectangle Extender Indicator is a simple and easy tool that automatically extends any box/rectangle drawn on the chart to the right edge of the screen.  This tool can be used for easy drawing of zones and can help with determining future areas of interest on the chart once price trades back to those levels. Very suitable for supply and demand, order blocks, POI's (Points of Interest) mapping on charts. Sometimes its better to have a zone than a single price level as price can shoot above or
AUC SR Clusters
Alfonso Urbano Cardenas
指标
AUC - S&R Clusters   是一个基于价格行为分析，用于识别支撑位和阻力位区域的指标。 该指标使用历史数据来检测价格多次发生交互的区域，并根据这些信息将相近水平分组为区域。 与固定水平不同，该指标会根据市场变化调整这些区域，从而帮助观察价格结构中的关键位置。 --------------------------------------------- 工作原理 该指标持续分析： K线历史 价格交互区域 基于历史数据的水平间距 基于这些信息： 将相近水平分组为定义区域 减少不太重要的水平 显示价格曾经活跃的区域 ------------------------------------------------- 特点 自动识别支撑和阻力区域 水平分组为区域 基于历史数据进行调整 图表中清晰显示区域 支持多时间周期和多种交易品种 说明 该指标仅作为分析辅助工具，不替代风险管理或用户决策。
FREE
Consolidation Zone MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.83 (6)
指标
Consolidation Zone   Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118734 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1.   Consolidation Det
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Session Momentum Dashboard
Vincent Jose Proenca
指标
Session Momentum Dashboard – 未来风格交易分析仪表盘 专业级仪表盘，用于分析三大交易时段（亚洲/伦敦/纽约），包含 Kill Zone 识别、亚洲区间突破、以及实时动能评分。 Session Momentum Dashboard 专为 ICT/Smart Money 交易者打造的一体化多时段监控工具。 主要功能： 三大交易时段分析 亚洲、伦敦、纽约时段实时状态显示。 Kill Zone 识别 伦敦 Kill Zone（7 点 – 9 点） 纽约 Kill Zone（12 点 – 14 点） 带自动提醒。 亚洲区间突破（Asian Range Breakout） 图形化显示亚洲区间 检测向上/向下突破 动能评分（Momentum Scoring） 以 RSI 为基础的动能进度条 成交量分析 成交量与平均值对比 分类： LOW / NORMAL / HIGH 交易信号 当以下三者同时出现时生成强信号： Kill Zone + Breakout + Momentum 伦敦/纽约时段重叠 自动识别高波动时段。 可配置提醒： 进入 Kill Zone 亚洲区间突破 高
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Superhero
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SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
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5 (21)
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5 (4)
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4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
指标
全新王者降临 - 指标 + 订单管理提示（TP1 + TP2 + TP3）+ 可选 Telegram 信号发送器 INCLUDED（免费） (完整交易与信号系统) 我们最强的黄金 EA： Gold Slayer 该指标包含先进的交易策略、可自定义订单管理系统，以及结合 Envelope 扩展的均值回归系统，并通过 RSI 等多重智能确认过滤器进行验证，以捕捉高概率反转入场机会，提供 BUY 与 SELL 信号。 你不仅能够学习如何交易，还能学会如何高效管理多个仓位，并利用之前盈利的持仓来覆盖亏损交易。 专为 M5 周期打造并优化，在 BTCUSD 和 XAUUSD 上表现尤为出色，因为这些市场的流动性能够让信号更加干净、可靠。 该指标会自动生成清晰的多头（Long）与空头（Short）信号，同时基于 ATR 自动计算入场位、止损位和止盈位，让风险管理从一开始就融入系统之中。 多 TP 系统设有三个渐进式目标位，你可以在 TP1 锁定部分利润、在 TP2 继续持仓，并在更大的行情中将仓位持有至 TP3，而这正是平均风险回报比真正开始大放异彩的地方。 默认参数开箱即用，已经针对稳定表现进行
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Perfect Day Scalper Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
4 (1)
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Perfect Day Scalper Pro Your Daily 5-Point Routine for a 5-Figure Income. Price: $150 USD (Stop Chasing, Start Cashing) ---   One Trade. One Target. One Victory Lap. Your Day is Done. (Forget the 1000+ pip dreams that turn into 100+ pip losses. Real wealth is built on consistency, not complexity. What if your entire trading day was over in 15 minutes, with a single, high-probability trade that hands you a clean, professional profit? Welcome to the Perfect Day Scalper.) ---   What is The
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Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
5 (2)
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ADVANCED MARKET ANALYSIS INDICATOR        Overview of the Indicator This is not a simple indicator — it’s a multi-analysis predictive system. It combines: Volume Profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Fibonacci Extensions Pivot Levels (Daily, Weekly, 4H) Trend Determination (MA-based) Smart Money Concepts & Pattern Detection (basic placeholders for expansion) Prediction Engine (projects price forward for 1 hour) It gives you: Target Price Line (projection) Stop Loss Line (usually at Volume POC)
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Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
5 (7)
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Smart SD Arrow indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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SMART SD ARROW INDICATOR  Trade Smarter, Not Harder: The Smart SD Arrow Indicator That Paints Clear Buy & Sell Signals Right On Your Chart!  Finally, an All-in-One Supply & Demand Tool That Doesn’t Just Draw Zones—It Gives You Precise, Actionable Entry Arrows. Stop Analyzing, Start Executing. Dear Trader, Let's be honest. You've tried indicators that draw complicated zones all over your chart. They look smart, but when it's time to pull the trigger, you're left with the same old question:
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ZPower BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
1 (1)
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ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR   Trade Smarter. Trade Confidently. Trade Profitably. Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you enter late and exit too early — leaving money on the table? It’s time to upgrade your strategy with the ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR, built with institutional-grade logic that helps you catch high-probability trade setups with precision.   Why ZPOWER is Different Unlike ordinary indicators that flood your charts with noise, ZPOWER is engineered with advanced
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Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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Daily Bias indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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INTRODUCING the Powerful Daily Bias Indicator  The Daily Bias Indicator Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Confidence. Tired of staring at your charts and not knowing if today is a buy day or a sell day? The Daily Bias Indicator does the heavy lifting for you. It scans the market using 7 powerful tools (EMA trend, RSI, MACD, ADX, Volume, Pivot Points & Price Action). It tells you in plain language: “TODAY: BUY ONLY” “TODAY: SELL ONLY” Or “NO CLEAR BIAS” (so you don’t waste money
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Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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Price Predictor Pro Turn Market Patterns into Predictable Profits! Are you tired of guessing where the market will go next? With Price Predictor Pro , you’ll trade with confidence by spotting powerful chart patterns and receiving precise price projections —directly on your MT5 chart. What Price Predictor Pro Does: ️ Detects high-probability chart patterns like Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Head & Shoulders, Flags, Pennants, and more . ️ Instantly projects the next price target using adv
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Omega One Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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Daily Decider BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW Unlock the Market's Daily Secret: The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here! Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence? Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day This isn't just another indicator cluttering yo
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
Perfect Entry Target Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase THE PERFECT ENTRY INDICATOR  Enter Trades Like a Pro With the Perfect Entry Indicator! No More Guesswork. Just Precision. Double-ZigZag + Fractal Confirmation = Only the Strongest Buy & Sell Setups. Are you tired of false signals, late entries, and endless chart confusion? The Perfect Entry Indicator was built to give traders crystal-clear e
Sniper Eye Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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SNIPER SALES COPY Tired of Spraying and Praying? Get the Sniper's Edge with the Sniper Eye Indicator. From Trader to Tactician: Execute Trades with the Precision of a Market Sniper. The market is a battlefield. Most traders are like infantry—firing wildly, hoping a shot lands. They're plagued by noise, false signals, and emotional decisions that decimate their accounts. It's time to change your role. It's time to become a Sniper. Introducing the Sniper Eye Indicator for MetaTrader 5. This i
Bollinger Flipper indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge!   Are you tired of second-guessing your entries and exits? The Bollinger Flipper Indicator is here to flip the game in your favor.   Built with the power of Bollinger Bands + Level 3 Power System + ZigZag Fractals, this advanced tool is designed to spot high-probability buy & sell signals with precision. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •································
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Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   SEER SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Market-Reversal & Spike Forecasting Tool for Crash & Boom Indices, Forex & Synthetic Markets Best on M1 and M5 Stoploss: 10 Candles Maximum.   What is SEER SPIKE DETECTOR? The SEER SPIKE DETECTOR is a next-generation market prediction indicator designed to detect and confirm spikes, reversals, and momentum sh
Eternal Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase Eternal Spike Detector Pro - M5 Mastery System   HOW TO TRADE THIS SYSTEM   TRADING RULES For CRASH 500/900/1000: SELL SETUP: · Wait for RED DOWN ARROW to appear · Enter SELL at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR above the entry high · Take Profit: 2-3x ATR below entry · Only trade maximum 7 signals per day
Spartan Arrow Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase UNLEASH THE SPARTAN-ARROW SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Boom & Crash Trading Weapon That Never Sleeps --- ️ THIS IS NOT JUST AN INDICATOR - IT'S YOUR PERSONAL 300 SPARTAN ARMY SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
HolyGrail MotherBar Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator: Your Ultimate Path to Consistent Trading Profits   The Problem With Every Other Indicator You've Tried Let me guess - you've spent countless hours and hundreds (maybe thousands) of dollars on indicators that promise the world but deliver mediocre results. You've tried: · Lagging indicators that tell you what
DayTrader Premium Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   DAY TRADER PLUS: The Institutional Order Flow System   Finally See Where Banks Place Their Orders - And Profit With Them   ARE YOU SICK OF THIS? "I entered the trade at what seemed like the perfect time... only to watch price reverse immediately and hit my stop loss." "I took profits too early, then watched the market run another 100 pips w
HolyGrail Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase HolyGrail Premium System: The Ultimate Supply & Demand Trading Solution   Finally Discover the "Unfair Advantage" That Professional Traders Have Been Using For Years "I went from inconsistent guessing to precision trading with 83% accuracy once I started combining multi-timeframe confirmation with institutional order flow zones" Note: After pur
DayTrader Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase DayTrader Premium System Indicator: Complete Trading Mastery The DayTrader Premium System Indicator represents the culmination of institutional trading methodology made accessible to retail traders. By combining order block analysis, supply/demand zone identification, and multi-factor confirmation, it provides a comprehensive framework for consis
HolyGrail MostWanted Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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HolyGrail M   N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase m ost wanted Edition Overview   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS!  FINALLY UNVEILED: The "HolyGrail MostWanted" Indicator - Your All-in-One Institutional Trading Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
Premium Breakouts Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase Premium Breakout Scanner Indicator: Your Institutional-Grade Breakout Trading System   DISCOVER HIGH-PROBABILITY BREAKOUTS BEFORE THEY HAPPEN THIS IS A FOUR-CANDLE BREAKOUT STRATEGY/SYSTEM WITH 70%+ ACCURACY . Tired of missing breakout moves? Entering too late? Getting stopped out by false breakouts? The Premium Breakout Scanner combines instit
Pattern 123 Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   PATTERN 123 PRO - REVOLUTIONARY TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR     WHY 98% OF TRADERS FAIL - AND HOW WE FIXED IT Traders lose money not because they can't read charts, but because they can't filter NOISE from REAL OPPORTUNITIES. They see patterns everywhere, but which ones actually work? Which signals are still valid by the time they spot them? WE
Inside Bar Dominator Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase UNLOCK THE 4-CANDLE SECRET: Trade Like a PRO with "Inside Bar Dominator"   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS! Are you tired of: · Losing trades from false breakouts? · Missing entries because you're stuck analyzing charts? · Complex indicators that give conflicting signals? · Struggling to find clear stop loss and take profit levels? What if I told you th
Professional Double Top and Bottom Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
1 (1)
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase PROFESSIONAL DOUBLE TOP/BOTTOM PATTERN SCANNER The Ultimate Reversal Trading System for Forex & Crypto Traders  TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH INSTANT PATTERN RECOGNITION Are you tired of missing profitable reversal setups? Exhausted from staring at charts for hours, trying to spot double tops and bottoms? Frustrated with false breakouts and misse
Professional PinBar Reversal Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase PIN BAR POWER REVERSAL SCANNER MT5   UNLOCK THE SECRET OF INSTITUTIONAL TRADING WITHOUT THE HEDGE FUND BUDGET What If I Told You There's a Way to Spot Reversals BEFORE They Happen? Professional traders know: Pin bars at key levels are where fortunes are made. The institutions use them. The smart money follows them. And now, YOU can trade them w
Reversal Entry Pro Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase REVERSAL ENTRY PRO INDICATOR The Smart Money's Secret Weapon for Pinpointing Extreme Reversal Zones INTRODUCTION: THE TRADER'S DILEMMA Every trader knows the frustration: You see a market reaching extremes, but when do you enter? How do you distinguish between a minor pullback and a major trend reversal? Where do you place your stop loss that'
GoldMaster Signal Trader
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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GOLD MASTER TRADER 3.0 Professional Institutional-Grade Gold Trading System --- UNLOCK THE PROFESSIONAL'S EDGE IN GOLD TRADING What if you could see the gold market through the eyes of institutional traders? What if you had a system that didn't just show you where price is, but where the big money is likely to move it next? Gold Master Trader 3.0 isn't another lagging indicator that shows you what already happened. It's a comprehensive institutional-grade trading system that reveals order f
Contraction SMC Smart Entry Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
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N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase CONTRACTION + EXPANSION BOX SCANNER The SIMPLE Guide for Regular Traders   WHAT THIS INDICATOR DOES (IN PLAIN ENGLISH) Think of the market like a rubber band: 1. CONTRACTION = Rubber band being squeezed tight (price moves in a small range) 2. EXPANSION = Rubber band SNAPS and stretches out (price makes a big move) This indicator does ONE SI
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