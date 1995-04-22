Al Saad
- 专家
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Muhammad Saad ArslanMy name is Muhammad Saad Arslan, and I have been actively involved in financial markets since 2019.
I began my trading journey in cryptocurrency before moving into Forex and Gold trading, where I have gained several years of practical market experience.
- 版本: 3.11
- 激活: 5
- Fully automated trading on MetaTrader 5
- Fixed internal trading timeframe, regardless of the chart timeframe
- Automatic trade entry and position management
- Dynamic lot sizing based on account risk
- Fixed-lot option available
- Automatic stop-loss placement
- Multiple profit-taking stages
- Automatic breakeven protection
- Progressive profit-locking system
- One-trade-at-a-time protection
- Opposite-position management
- Real-time performance dashboard
- Account balance, equity, drawdown, spread, volatility, profit and trade statistics
- Suitable for traders who prefer disciplined and emotion-free execution
- Easy installation and easy settings
- Backtest Performance data available
- Fixed lot size
- Percentage-based risk calculation
- Conservative, medium, or higher-risk configurations
The results displayed on this product page were achieved using the Medium Risk setup. Results may differ depending on the broker, spread, commission, execution speed, leverage, account type, market conditions, and selected risk settings.
The shown results can be verified from the Youtube link provided.
- Use a reliable ECN or low-spread broker
- Use a VPS for uninterrupted operation
- Settings are hardcoded, you can attach to any chart. for assistance contact me personally
- Test the EA on your broker before using it on a live account
- Use responsible risk management
- Do not use money that you cannot afford to lose
- Support
Al-Saad-v3 is a trading tool and does not provide financial advice. Users are fully responsible for their trading decisions, risk settings, and account management.
For product support, setup assistance and future EA updates, please contact me through my official MQL5 profile:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/saadarslan1111
I also publish trading insights, market observations and updates through my trading community. To comply with MQL5 Market rules, all EA-related support and product communication will be handled through the MQL5 messaging system and product comments.