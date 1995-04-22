Gold & Forex Desk || Al-Saad-v3





Al-Saad-v3 is a professionally developed Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want automated execution, disciplined trade management, and consistent rule-based performance without emotional interference.





The EA is built with a strong focus on reliability, controlled risk, automated position management, and smooth account growth. It monitors the market continuously, manages open positions automatically, protects profits as trades progress, and applies a structured approach to every trade.





Key Features

Fully automated trading on MetaTrader 5

Fixed internal trading timeframe, regardless of the chart timeframe

Automatic trade entry and position management

Dynamic lot sizing based on account risk

Fixed-lot option available

Automatic stop-loss placement

Multiple profit-taking stages

Automatic breakeven protection

Progressive profit-locking system

One-trade-at-a-time protection

Opposite-position management

Real-time performance dashboard

Account balance, equity, drawdown, spread, volatility, profit and trade statistics

Suitable for traders who prefer disciplined and emotion-free execution

Easy installation and easy settings

Backtest Performance data available

The published backtest was performed using the Medium Risk setting.





Testing period: 9 June 2025 to 24 July 2026

History quality: 100%

Initial deposit: $100,000

Total net profit: $86,665.04

Account growth: Approximately 86.67%

Total trades: 494

Profitable trades: 432

Win rate: 87.45%

Profit factor: 1.56

Expected payoff: $175.44 per trade

Recovery factor: 5.56

Sharpe ratio: 5.19

Maximum equity drawdown: 8.88%

Maximum balance drawdown: 7.49%





The backtest also showed balanced performance across both trading directions:





Short-trade win rate: 85.58%

Long-trade win rate: 88.81%

Maximum consecutive wins: 30

Average consecutive wins: 11

Average consecutive losses: 2

The equity curve demonstrates steady overall account growth with controlled periods of drawdown. The Medium Risk configuration was selected to provide a balance between growth potential and capital protection.





Risk Settings

Al-Saad-v3 supports different account sizes and risk preferences.





Users can choose between:

Fixed lot size

Percentage-based risk calculation

Conservative, medium, or higher-risk configurations

The results displayed on this product page were achieved using the Medium Risk setup. Results may differ depending on the broker, spread, commission, execution speed, leverage, account type, market conditions, and selected risk settings.



The shown results can be verified from the Youtube link provided.

For new users, it is strongly recommended to begin with a demo account or a lower-risk configuration before moving to live trading.





Recommended Usage

For the best possible experience:

Use a reliable ECN or low-spread broker

Use a VPS for uninterrupted operation

Settings are hardcoded, you can attach to any chart. for assistance contact me personally

Test the EA on your broker before using it on a live account

Use responsible risk management

Do not use money that you cannot afford to lose

Support

For setup guidance, questions, updates, and technical support, please use the MQL5 platform and product comments.





Important Disclaimer





The backtest results shown are historical simulation results and do not guarantee future profitability.

Forex, Gold, CFDs, and leveraged products involve substantial financial risk. Market conditions can change, and no Expert Advisor can guarantee profit or eliminate losses.

Actual trading results may differ from backtest results due to spreads, slippage, commission, execution delays, liquidity, broker conditions, and other market factors.

Al-Saad-v3 is a trading tool and does not provide financial advice. Users are fully responsible for their trading decisions, risk settings, and account management.



For product support, setup assistance and future EA updates, please contact me through my official MQL5 profile:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/saadarslan1111

I also publish trading insights, market observations and updates through my trading community. To comply with MQL5 Market rules, all EA-related support and product communication will be handled through the MQL5 messaging system and product comments.