Al Saad

  • Experts
  • Muhammad Saad Arslan
    Muhammad Saad Arslan

    Muhammad Saad Arslan

    My name is Muhammad Saad Arslan, and I have been actively involved in financial markets since 2019.
    I began my trading journey in cryptocurrency before moving into Forex and Gold trading, where I have gained several years of practical market experience.
  • Version: 3.11
  • Activations: 5
Gold & Forex Desk || Al-Saad-v3

Al-Saad-v3 is a professionally developed Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want automated execution, disciplined trade management, and consistent rule-based performance without emotional interference.

The EA is built with a strong focus on reliability, controlled risk, automated position management, and smooth account growth. It monitors the market continuously, manages open positions automatically, protects profits as trades progress, and applies a structured approach to every trade.

Key Features
  • Fully automated trading on MetaTrader 5
  • Fixed internal trading timeframe, regardless of the chart timeframe
  • Automatic trade entry and position management
  • Dynamic lot sizing based on account risk
  • Fixed-lot option available
  • Automatic stop-loss placement
  • Multiple profit-taking stages
  • Automatic breakeven protection
  • Progressive profit-locking system
  • One-trade-at-a-time protection
  • Opposite-position management
  • Real-time performance dashboard
  • Account balance, equity, drawdown, spread, volatility, profit and trade statistics
  • Suitable for traders who prefer disciplined and emotion-free execution
  • Easy installation and easy settings
  • Backtest Performance data available
The published backtest was performed using the Medium Risk setting.

Testing period: 9 June 2025 to 24 July 2026
History quality: 100%
Initial deposit: $100,000
Total net profit: $86,665.04
Account growth: Approximately 86.67%
Total trades: 494
Profitable trades: 432
Win rate: 87.45%
Profit factor: 1.56
Expected payoff: $175.44 per trade
Recovery factor: 5.56
Sharpe ratio: 5.19
Maximum equity drawdown: 8.88%
Maximum balance drawdown: 7.49%

The backtest also showed balanced performance across both trading directions:

Short-trade win rate: 85.58%
Long-trade win rate: 88.81%
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Average consecutive wins: 11
Average consecutive losses: 2
The equity curve demonstrates steady overall account growth with controlled periods of drawdown. The Medium Risk configuration was selected to provide a balance between growth potential and capital protection.

Risk Settings
Al-Saad-v3 supports different account sizes and risk preferences.

Users can choose between:
  • Fixed lot size
  • Percentage-based risk calculation
  • Conservative, medium, or higher-risk configurations

The results displayed on this product page were achieved using the Medium Risk setup. Results may differ depending on the broker, spread, commission, execution speed, leverage, account type, market conditions, and selected risk settings.


The shown results can be verified from the Youtube link provided.

For new users, it is strongly recommended to begin with a demo account or a lower-risk configuration before moving to live trading.

Recommended Usage
For the best possible experience:
  • Use a reliable ECN or low-spread broker
  • Use a VPS for uninterrupted operation
  • Settings are hardcoded, you can attach to any chart. for assistance contact me personally
  • Test the EA on your broker before using it on a live account
  • Use responsible risk management
  • Do not use money that you cannot afford to lose
  • Support
For setup guidance, questions, updates, and technical support, please use the MQL5 platform and product comments.

Important Disclaimer

The backtest results shown are historical simulation results and do not guarantee future profitability.
Forex, Gold, CFDs, and leveraged products involve substantial financial risk. Market conditions can change, and no Expert Advisor can guarantee profit or eliminate losses.
Actual trading results may differ from backtest results due to spreads, slippage, commission, execution delays, liquidity, broker conditions, and other market factors.

Al-Saad-v3 is a trading tool and does not provide financial advice. Users are fully responsible for their trading decisions, risk settings, and account management.


For product support, setup assistance and future EA updates, please contact me through my official MQL5 profile:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/saadarslan1111

I also publish trading insights, market observations and updates through my trading community. To comply with MQL5 Market rules, all EA-related support and product communication will be handled through the MQL5 messaging system and product comments.

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Adam Hrncir
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Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
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Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.64 (11)
Experts
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2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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Al Naseer is a fully automated XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for disciplined breakout and trend-based swing gold trading. The EA monitors price movement, market direction and volatility before opening a position. It supports both buy and sell trades and is designed to wait for qualified market conditions instead of continuously entering the market. Key Features Developed for XAUUSD / Gold Fully automated MT5 trading Breakout and trend-based entry logic Market-direction filteri
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