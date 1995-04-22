Vol Pat EA

I present to you Volume Pattern EA—a fully automated trading algorithm for MetaTrader 5, developed at the intersection of Smart Money Concepts (SMC), fractal analysis, and Volume Spread Analysis (VSA). This professional tool fundamentally lacks martingale, grids, or averaging: each trade has strict and dynamically calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit. Position volume is calculated as a strictly specified percentage of the balance, which, combined with built-in risk management, makes this EA ideal for working with proprietary companies.





The algorithm's logic is based on in-depth multi-timeframe market analysis and operates in two stages. On the working timeframe (M10), the EA tracks specific patterns that are built exclusively based on volume analysis. The algorithm's key feature is its ability to filter out false movements: the validity of a movement is confirmed by comparing tick or real exchange volume. If the move is confirmed by volume, the robot marks a target point of interest (POI) at the 0.62 Fibonacci retracement level. To ensure the highest Risk:Reward ratio, the EA switches to a lower timeframe (M2), waits for the price to touch the POI and form a confirming micro-pattern there, and then opens a trade with direct market execution after the price moves the required distance in the desired direction to confirm the pattern.





The EA's technical architecture is designed for maximum autonomy and security. Internal timers are strictly tied to GMT 0, making the EA completely independent of your broker's terminal time zone. To comply with prop trading rules, a built-in End of Day Close function prevents positions from being held overnight and prevents swap charges. There's also protection against spread widening during bank rollovers and a special Freeze/Stop Levels system for uninterrupted trading with volatile instruments like gold (XAUUSD). All logic is visualized—the algorithm neatly plots detected zones, cancellation levels, and targets directly on top of the standard chart, allowing you to see the system's thinking in real time.





The EA has a high expected value and doesn't open a large number of orders, so accounts with wide spreads can be used; this shouldn't affect the results. When testing in the strategy tester, be sure to use the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode for accurate pattern simulation on lower timeframes. Use the EA only for gold (XAUUSD). It's optimized for the high volatility of gold in recent years. To use the EA on other instruments, you'll need to optimize the EA. The recommended minimum deposit is $3,000. With a smaller deposit, the lot risk calculation per trade may be less accurate, which may impact the results. Use leverage of 1:200 or higher. The Expert Advisor can be used for trading prop accounts; I recommend setting the risk per trade between 0.2 and 0.3 percent.

If the tester results don't match the results in the screenshots, please contact me.