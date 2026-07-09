Smart Multi Entry Risk Manager EA

Description

Smart Multi Entry Risk Manager EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to simplify trade management and automate risk control. It automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit to manual and pending orders, creates multiple pending orders inside a user-defined price zone, and continuously monitors all positions to maintain consistent risk management.

The EA includes a live dashboard that displays account balance, equity, active trades, pending orders, projected profit and loss, and total account risk in real time. It also supports individual Stop Loss and Take Profit settings for each trade directly from the dashboard.

Key Features

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit for manual market orders.

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit for pending orders.

User-defined Entry Zone with automatic multiple Limit or Stop order creation.

Supports Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop and Sell Stop grids.

Automatic grid rebuilding when entry zone or grid settings are changed.

Continuous SL/TP updates without deleting and recreating existing pending orders.

Individual SL/TP editing for every active trade and pending order.

Live Risk Dashboard displaying: Account Balance Equity Active Trades Pending Orders Total SL Risk Total TP Profit Overall Risk Percentage Grid Order Status

Supports all trading symbols or a selected chart symbol.

Manual trade filtering and Magic Number filtering.

Automatic grid maintenance to replace filled or cancelled pending orders.

Lightweight design with low CPU usage.

Compatible with all MT5 brokers.

Perfect For

Manual traders

Grid traders

Price zone entry strategies

Risk management

Multi-entry execution

Gold (XAUUSD)

Forex

Indices

Crypto CFDs

This EA helps traders automate order management, maintain consistent risk, and execute multiple entries efficiently while providing complete control through an easy-to-use dashboard. It is designed for traders who want faster execution, better discipline, and improved trade management without changing their trading strategy.