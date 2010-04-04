Velocity Gold EA

Trade Gold (XAU/USD) Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable!
FOLLOW RESULTS HERE 



 Why Choose Velocity Gold EA?

  • Lightning-Fast Execution – Built for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you never miss a profitable setup again.
  • Proven Gold-Specific Strategy – Unlike generic EAs, Velocity Gold EA is fine-tuned exclusively for XAU/USD, adapting to gold’s unique volatility and liquidity.
  • No Emotions, No Guesswork—Our advanced algorithm removes human error, trading based on data-driven signals 24/5.
  • Optimized for All Market Conditions—Whether gold is trending, ranging, or breaking out, Velocity Gold EA adjusts dynamically to maximize profits and minimize risk.
  • Easy Setup & Fully Automated—No complex configurations! Just attach it to your MT4, set your risk parameters, and let it trade for you—even while you sleep.
  • Backtested & Proven Results – Rigorously tested on years of historical data with consistent profitability in real-market conditions.

Turn Market Volatility Into Your Advantage!

Gold is one of the most liquid and explosive trading instruments—but only if you trade it right. With Velocity Gold EA, you get:

  • High win-rate trades with tight risk management
  • Scalping & swing trading modes for different market phases
  • Low drawdowns for steady, long-term growth


  • Lifetime License (No monthly fees!)
  • Free Updates & Optimizations
  • 12/5 Customer Support
  • 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee (If you’re not satisfied, we’ll refund you 50%)

 Don’t Let Another Gold Rally Pass You By!

Every second in the gold market counts. While others hesitate, Velocity Gold EA executes—putting profits in your account automatically (Limited copies available at this price!)

 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does this work on any broker?
Yes! Velocity Gold EA is broker-independent and works with any MT4 broker offering XAU/USD.

What’s the recommended account size?
 We suggest a minimum of $500 for optimal performance, but it scales perfectly with larger accounts.

Is this a scalper or a trend-follower?
 It’s both! The EA adapts to market conditions, scalping in ranging markets and riding trends when gold breaks out.

Do I need a VPS?

 For 24/5 uninterrupted trading, we highly recommend a VPS (we can suggest affordable options).



Deposit:
100 USD  for cent accounts
1000 USD for Standard Accounts


This bot is using 3 digits (3520.123). If you are using a two-digit platform, please comment. 
The bot follows the trend all the time; every trade has a stop loss and takes profits. 

Recommendations:
1. Choose the lowest spread in the market; I suggest the Exness Pro Account

2. You may also trade with a Cent account.
3. Use the demo account for at least one week before migrating to the real account.



Disclosures and Risk Warning

Before deciding to participate in the markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.

There is considerable exposure to risk in any off-exchange foreign exchange transaction, including, but not limited to, leverage, creditworthiness, limited regulatory protection, and market volatility that may substantially affect the price or liquidity of a currency or currency pair.

