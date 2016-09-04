MT4 现在支持WIN10 吗？WIN10正式版即将发布了？
不支持！亲自试过。
可以使用呀 我2台机器都可以使用呀 win10 10074 一台笔记本一台平板 都可以正常使用的
我更新到win10最新版14393以及内测最新版14915 ,然后打开mt4/mt5 ,只要电脑重启,账户密码都丢失,要重新输入,哎......希望迈达克赶紧解决,要不然只能重装回win7了
lou jiyang:You can read this thread about Windows 10 : Windows 10 upgrade : what you should know ! and this post with links.
I updated to the latest version of win10 14393 and 14915 beta latest version, and then open mt4 / mt5, restart the computer as long as the account passwords are lost, to re-enter, hey ...... hope MetaQuotes quickly resolved, or else only You can reload the back win7
Use "Never Windows 10" tool from here for never 10
If some problem - write to the service desk.
