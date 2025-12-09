文章 "探索达瓦斯箱体突破策略中的高级机器学习技术"
linfo2 Python 组件才能正常工作。我不知道这是从哪里来的，也不知道它是否重要，而且我也不知道这是从哪里来的。文档上写着ERR_ONNX_NOT_SUPPORTED
5802
MQL5 不支持的属性或值，后面跟着 ONNX Model Initialised（ONNX 模型已初始化）的信息。
感谢您的提醒。pip install 部分被忽略，但如果用户尚未安装相关库，则必须安装。
您的错误可能是由于模型训练中使用的维度与 EA 中使用的维度不同造成的。例如，如果您训练了一个具有 5 个特征的模型，那么您就应该在 EA 中输入 5 个特征，而不是 4 或 6 个。本文链接 提供了更详细的说明。希望对您有所帮助。如果没有，请提供更多信息。
Utilizing CatBoost Machine Learning model as a Filter for Trend-Following Strategies
CatBoost is a powerful tree-based machine learning model that specializes in decision-making based on stationary features. Other tree-based models like XGBoost and Random Forest share similar traits in terms of their robustness, ability to handle complex patterns, and interpretability. These models have a wide range of uses, from feature analysis to risk management. In this article, we're going to walk through the procedure of utilizing a trained CatBoost model as a filter for a classic moving average cross trend-following strategy. This article is meant to provide insights into the strategy development process while addressing the challenges one may face along the way. I will introduce my workflow of fetching data from MetaTrader 5, training machine learning model in Python, and integrating back to MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisors. By the end of this article, we will validate the strategy through statistical testing and discuss future aspirations extending from the current approach.
新文章 探索达瓦斯箱体突破策略中的高级机器学习技术已发布：
达瓦斯箱体突破策略由尼古拉斯·达瓦斯（Nicolas Darvas）提出，是一种技术交易方法：当股价突破预设的"箱体"区间上沿时，视为潜在买入信号，表明强劲的上升动能。本文将以该策略为例，探讨三种高级机器学习技术的应用。其中包括：利用机器学习模型直接生成交易信号（而非仅过滤交易）；采用连续型信号（而非离散型信号）；使用基于不同时间框架训练的模型进行交易验证。这些方法为机器学习如何突破传统实践、提升算法交易效能提供了全新视角。
本文将深入探讨三种教育领域鲜少提及的高级技术背后的特征与理论，因其相较于传统方法更具创新性。同时，文章还将就模型训练过程中的特征工程和超参数调优等高级主题提供独到见解。然而，本文不会详细阐述机器学习模型训练流程的每一个步骤。对于对跳过步骤感兴趣的读者，请点击此文章链接查看完整实现过程。
作者：Zhuo Kai Chen