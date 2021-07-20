求助，为什么搜索不到自己的信号？
Why can't I search for my own signal? ?
Thank you for your answer.
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.
在MQL5信号数据库或MT4信号选项卡或搜索中未公开提供新的，未分级和未分级的信号。耐心一点。
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
Thanks for your answer, could you please tell me how long time does it usually take?
Thanks for your answer, could you please tell me how long time does it usually take?
No one knows.
It is the automated robot which is doing everything, and we (users and public moderators) do not know about which algorithm this automated robot is using.
It may be for several days up tp 1 or 2 weeks for example ...
By the way, the new signals can be found in Metatrader using the search function (on the top right corner of Metatrader) - look at my previous post.
Because it is recommended to subscribe directly from Metatrader (not from webpage for example).
How to subscribe:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
谢谢大佬回答。