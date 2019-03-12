MT5啥时候能支持Ticks和Seconds秒级历史数据测试啊！急！
不是有Every tick 吗？然后就是M1 OHLC 也可以啊。
victorzsl:
fxmeter:
策略测试器中的Every tick模式是根据1分钟数据模拟的，其实不是实盘环境下的tick模式。
想要回测tick数据，首先得要有tick数据才行，通过策略测试器不行。
luenbo:
也是哦,测试器的tick都是模拟的。有tick数据MT5也测试不了。
我的“三角套利”ea回测好得不行，实测大失所望，就充分说明了问题……
MT5的tick数据也是模拟的吗？好像是真实的数据啊，下次记录下来对比一下。
jonssen:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/75
实盘tick数据那得多大啊~~
The Algorithm of Ticks’ Generation within the Strategy Tester of the MetaTrader 5 Terminal
- 2010.06.02
- MetaQuotes Software Corp.
- www.mql5.com
MetaTrader 5 allows us to simulate automatic trading, within an embedded strategy tester, by using Expert Advisors and the MQL5 language. This type of simulation is called testing of Expert Advisors, and can be implemented using multithreaded optimization, as well as simultaneously on a number of instruments. In order to provide a thorough testing, a generation of ticks based on the available minute history, needs to be performed. This article provides a detailed description of the algorithm, by which the ticks are generated for the historical testing in the MetaTrader 5 client terminal.
luenbo:
实盘tick数据那得多大啊~~
这篇文档我看过，还是2010年的老文档。MT5的回测效果比MT4好很多。大家有没有注意mt4的every tick后面有备注，说明是模拟产生的，mt5的every tick后面取消了这一备注。之前写过一个追踪tick的EA，感觉回测时的tick不是由模拟产生的，多的时候记得有100多跳一分钟。而不是mt4的12个控制点的tick。
控制点取决于Tick Volume，最多12个（包含开盘点）。
你说的情况是什么呢？ 把测试结果贴下看看？
一分钟的回测tick数，绝对超过12个。
数据太长没有全部截到，回测应该也是95个tick。
jonssen:
我说的是模拟ticks用的控制点（control point）数量，不是tick数量。。。
ticks数量还需根据tick volume，按一定规则来计算：
- The generation of ticks is carried out based on support points
Intermediate ticks between support points are generated according to the following rules:
- If the number of ticks is larger than the number of points between the support points, then a "saw" is generated.
- If there are a number of points between the support points, then a linear sequence of ticks is generated.
记录下现在的实盘ticks数据，我明天和策略测试器的对比下就知道了。
