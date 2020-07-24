新版MetaTrader 4平台build 1260 - 页 2 12 新评论 xiaoqiang Wang 2020.03.15 04:17 #11 James X: 就代码量而言,貌似你的后两个for循环可以封装成一个函数.性能可能是有点问题,代码量有办法减少 其实，代码量多点还是小问题，多点就多点嘛。我的代码举例只是冰山一角，最大的毛病是列举的第3、4、5所述情况，且总找不到合适的解决办法。 估计MT5的核心在对于自定指标和EA编写和运行的方面，存在严重缺陷。这点远不如MT4了。 个人人为，MT5搞那么多周期没有丝毫意义，各个经纪商服务器时间不一致，导致H4以上周期的K线大相径庭（H1以下的周期K线是一致的），所以，考虑如何把H4以上周期统一转化成一致的时间基准，让H4以上周期K线都呈现一致性，倒是十分有意义。 对于交易者真正的K线数据分析来说，MT4那样，所设周期个数已经十分足够，需用到哪些周期就存储哪些周期的历史数据，调用起来简单明了，也十分必要。 MT5增加那么多小周期，又要避免产生大量周期的历史数据，因此搞成了目前那样的历史数据存储方式，这样反而给系统运行增加了额外变换计算的负荷并容易出错了。也许属于典型的画蛇添足。这一方面，或许是MT5所有bug问题的根本原因。 BOYIN 2020.05.05 17:39 #12 MT4中市场一栏进不去，以为平台的问题，换了几家都一样，1260新版 Sergey Golubev 2020.05.06 11:02 #13 HUOSHUAI: The market column in MT4 cannot be entered, thinking that the problem of the platform is the same for several houses, the new version of 1260 论坛 MT4 新1260不显示市场一栏 Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.06 10:56 Market tab?Update Internet Explorer to the latest version (I am having Internet Explorer version 11).Because the Market tab is using Internet Explorer. YanBin Liang 2020.07.01 10:37 #14 The official website actually does not have mt4 download..... too incredible~! I hope the official website will continue to provide mt4 downloads, this is an excellent software~ Sergey Golubev 2020.07.02 05:45 #15 YanBin Liang: The official website actually does not have mt4 download..... too incredible~! I hope the official website will continue to provide mt4 downloads, this is an excellent software~ MT4 is not supported anymore, and that is why we can not download it from this mql5 website.But MT4 will be supported by the brokers. It means - we can download MT4 from the brokers' websites. If the users want "clean" MT4 so ("clean" from brokers) - use the following: Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1260 Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.21 20:27MT4 installer (if we are talking about "clean MT4") is terminal.exe file; it means: if you have this file from old builds of MT4 (not from the broker's installation) so you can click on this file, and everything will automatically be installed (and you only need to connect to MetaQuotes-Demo account to update this MT4 to the latest build).Look at post #11 to download terminal.exe file (I did not check it now but it should work on the way I described). New MetaTrader 4 Platform Does anybody have backups 新版MetaTrader 4平台build 1210 Sergey Golubev 2020.07.24 07:55 #16 论坛 新版MetaTrader 4平台build 1280 MetaQuotes, 2020.07.23 15:02 MetaTrader 4平台更新将于2020年7月24日星期五进行发布。新版本增强了内置的MQL5.community服务，并进行错误修复和平台稳定性的改进。 更新将通过实时更新系统提供。 12 新评论 您错过了交易机会： 免费交易应用程序 8,000+信号可供复制 探索金融市场的经济新闻 注册 登录 拉丁字符（不带空格） 密码将被发送至该邮箱 发生错误 使用 Google 登录 您同意网站政策和使用条款 如果您没有帐号，请注册 可以使用cookies登录MQL5.com网站。 请在您的浏览器中启用必要的设置，否则您将无法登录。 忘记您的登录名/密码？ 使用 Google 登录
就代码量而言,貌似你的后两个for循环可以封装成一个函数.性能可能是有点问题,代码量有办法减少
其实，代码量多点还是小问题，多点就多点嘛。我的代码举例只是冰山一角，最大的毛病是列举的第3、4、5所述情况，且总找不到合适的解决办法。
估计MT5的核心在对于自定指标和EA编写和运行的方面，存在严重缺陷。这点远不如MT4了。
个人人为，MT5搞那么多周期没有丝毫意义，各个经纪商服务器时间不一致，导致H4以上周期的K线大相径庭（H1以下的周期K线是一致的），所以，考虑如何把H4以上周期统一转化成一致的时间基准，让H4以上周期K线都呈现一致性，倒是十分有意义。
对于交易者真正的K线数据分析来说，MT4那样，所设周期个数已经十分足够，需用到哪些周期就存储哪些周期的历史数据，调用起来简单明了，也十分必要。
MT5增加那么多小周期，又要避免产生大量周期的历史数据，因此搞成了目前那样的历史数据存储方式，这样反而给系统运行增加了额外变换计算的负荷并容易出错了。也许属于典型的画蛇添足。这一方面，或许是MT5所有bug问题的根本原因。
The market column in MT4 cannot be entered, thinking that the problem of the platform is the same for several houses, the new version of 1260
MT4 新1260不显示市场一栏
Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.06 10:56
Market tab?
Update Internet Explorer to the latest version (I am having Internet Explorer version 11).
Because the Market tab is using Internet Explorer.
The official website actually does not have mt4 download..... too incredible~!
I hope the official website will continue to provide mt4 downloads, this is an excellent software~
MT4 is not supported anymore, and that is why we can not download it from this mql5 website.
But MT4 will be supported by the brokers. It means - we can download MT4 from the brokers' websites.
If the users want "clean" MT4 so ("clean" from brokers) - use the following:
New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1260
Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.21 20:27MT4 installer (if we are talking about "clean MT4") is terminal.exe file; it means: if you have this file from old builds of MT4 (not from the broker's installation) so you can click on this file, and everything will automatically be installed (and you only need to connect to MetaQuotes-Demo account to update this MT4 to the latest build).
Look at post #11 to download terminal.exe file (I did not check it now but it should work on the way I described).
新版MetaTrader 4平台build 1280
MetaQuotes, 2020.07.23 15:02
MetaTrader 4平台更新将于2020年7月24日星期五进行发布。新版本增强了内置的MQL5.community服务，并进行错误修复和平台稳定性的改进。
更新将通过实时更新系统提供。