MQL5没有工作人员吗 这个问题一个月没解决？
Does anyone know how; contact the staff?
I am not from staff (I am public moderator).
But as far as I understand - there are some particularities related to the signals - read post #6 in English part of the forum for more information.
As to your signal ... I think that the subscription is prohibited if the current drawdown exceeds 30% (it is for all the signals).
I think - it is monthly warnings (most warnings are monthly warnings made by the robot, and if you improve your trading so the robot will delete those warnings and subscription will be accepted once again) .. or you have some other situation related (I can not read Chinese language from your screenshot sorry) ..
But read post #6 where I
collected the replies of the admins.
- 2018.12.07
- www.mql5.com
I am not from staff (I am public moderator).
But as far as I understand - there are some particularities related to the signals - read post #6 in English part of the forum for more information.
As to your signal ... I think that the subscription is prohibited if the current drawdown exceeds 30% (it is for all the signals).
I think - it is monthly warnings (most warnings are monthly warnings made by the robot, and if you improve your trading so the robot will delete those warnings and subscription will be accepted once again) .. or you have some other situation related (I can not read Chinese language from your screenshot sorry) ..
But read post #6 where I
collected the replies of the admins.
It ’s not like that, my ban has been banned for a month. Is there any way to contact the staff?
It ’s not like that, my ban has been banned for a month. Is there any way to contact the staff?
Subscription is disabled because of your risky trading on your signal.
And it was disabled by the automated robot.
If you improve your trading style so the subscriptuion will be permitted once again.
---------------
You are not banned from the forum.
If you feel that you are banned from the Signal services so - write to the service desk (the service desk is on your profile on the left side)
Subscription is disabled because of your risky trading on your signal.
And it was disabled by the automated robot.
If you improve your trading style so the subscriptuion will be permitted once again.
---------------
You are not banned from the forum.
If you feel that you are banned from the Signal services so - write to the service desk (the service desk is on your profile on the left side)
Do you know how to contact the mql5 staff?
Do you know how to contact the mql5 staff?
Do you know how to contact the mql5 staff?
https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/tiaozhanshouru
Do you know how to contact the mql5 staff?
Do you know how to contact the mql5 staff?
And this is from the staff -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Rashid Umarov , 2017.05.04 17:53You should understand that Signals with such a huge growth do not live long. Therefore, such growths are ignored to protect potential subscribers.
about drawdown - reply from admin:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Rashid Umarov , 2015.05.27 12:42The subscription is prohibited if the current drawdown exceeds 30%.
拉希德·乌马洛夫 （ Rashid Umarov） ，2017.05.04 17:53您应该了解，如此巨大的增长的信号不会长寿。因此，这种增长被忽略以保护潜在的用户。
关于缩水-管理员回复：
拉希德·乌马洛夫（ Rashid Umarov） ，2015.05.27 12:42如果当前提款超过30％，则禁止订阅。
And this is from the staff -
about drawdown - reply from admin:
关于缩水-管理员回复：
我的信号回撤一直很低，不是因为回撤导致无法订阅的，我就想知道怎么联系工作人员？你可以告诉我吗？
My signal pullback has been very low, not because the pullback did not make it impossible to subscribe. I just want to know how to contact the staff? Can you tell me?
Monitoring for your signal was started from yesterday only -
And I know that the statistics are renewed in daily basis. So, you should wait for the statistics to be renewable.
As to the staff - all the staff are in the service desk so go to your profile to contact with them.
So, I am suggesting to you to stop posting here about your signal (if not so I will delete your thread).
For information.
上周问的问题，请问怎么看回复啊 工单都不显示 客服也不回复？