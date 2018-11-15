MT4信号无法自动跟随交易

我在MT4平台上订阅了一个信号，但是信号账户交易的时候，我的账户没有跟随任何交易。。。。。

具体follow信号交易的设置和步骤有么？？？

求大神帮助！！！！！！？

谢谢！！！！！！

 

如何订阅MT4信号（新指令，1065版本升级后）

Eleni Anna Branou ，2017.11.02 21:06

以下是如何订阅MΤ4信号的分步说明：

1.注册MQL5帐户： https ：//www.mql5.com/en/auth_register

2.打开MT4平台，进入 菜单>>工具>> Optios ，然后单击 社区 选项卡。在那里，您 输入 MQL5帐户的 登录名 密码 ，然后单击“ 确定”



3.转到 MT4平台 搜索区域 ，在右上角（放大镜所在的位置），键入要订阅的信号的名称，然后单击 Enter


4.您将在 MT4平台 终端窗口 看到 搜索结果的 较低位置 。单击要订阅的信号的名称。


5.单击 MT4 终端窗口 右侧 的绿色 订阅$$ USD 按钮


6.选择 付款方式 并完成订阅付款

7.在 打开 选项>>信号 窗口中，勾选以下选项：


  • 同意信号服务的使用条款
  • 启用实时信号订阅
  • 复制止损和获利水平
  • 在没有确认的情况下同步位置

8.在下面 使用不超过：......的存款（最大95％） 字段中，输入您想要参与 信号复制的 资本百分比

9. 如果权益小于：...... 字段， 停止 ，输入您想要保留的资金金额，或将其留空。

10.在 Deviation / Slippage 字段中，选择一个选项，然后 Options 窗口中 单击 OK 关闭它。

11.现在您已经完成了 订阅 过程，您唯一需要的是 VPS （虚拟主机），以便在不使您的MT4平台全天开放的情况下全天候复制信号。

12. MT4平台 的“ 导航” 窗口中 转到您的 帐户详细信息 ，右键单击您的 帐号或名称， 然后选择“ 注册虚拟服务器 ”选项

13.在 打开 的“ 虚拟主机向导” 窗口中，将 自动显示 具有较低 Ping，ms VPS


14.选择1个月，3个月，6个月或12个月的付款计划，然后单击“ 下一步”

15.勾选： 我同意下面的虚拟主机服务规则 自动续订 选项（如果需要），然后单击 下一步。




16.完成 VPS服务的 付款

17.在下一个窗口中，勾选 Migrate signal：account and settings 选项，单击 End ，即可完成。


 
如果 您未能解决问题，则算法如下：将终端的日志（终端日志文件在终端日志中）附加到消息中。
 
我尝试了VPS，但是还是无法同步

signal name：FrankoScalp 2 pairs Agressive with Mon

评论区同样有人出现相同问题

 
Check the following in your Metatrader - 



 
0 15:04:53.970 Vantage FX Trader build 1090 started (Vantage FX Pty Ltd.)
0 15:04:53.970 Windows 10 Pro (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, 4 x Intel Core i5-7300U  @ 2.60GHz, RAM: 3881 / 8117 Mb, HDD: 94107 / 242008 Mb, GMT+08:00
0 15:04:53.970 Data Folder: C:\Users\Cassi\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\804178F05358D0DFE1028115526A9E97
0 15:04:58.385 '613890': login on VantageFX-Live 1 through DC2 - NY (ping: 220.14 ms)
1 15:05:01.340 '613890': datacenter connecting failed [6]
0 15:05:05.751 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 15:05:05.762 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare to transfer signal only
0 15:05:05.762 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate 138 symbols (1.37 Kb)
0 15:05:05.762 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare start.ini to synchronize...
0 15:05:05.874 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate start.ini (833 bytes)
0 15:05:05.874 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 transfer 2.33 Kb to server 'MQL5 New York 11'
0 15:05:07.855 MQL5.community: activated for 'CASSIUSSILENT', balance: 30.00 (frozen: 30.00)
0 15:05:07.924 '613890': login on VantageFX-Live 1 through DC2 - NY (ping: 220.14 ms)
0 15:05:08.116 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migration processed
0 15:05:10.205 '613890': login datacenter on VantageFX-Live 1 through DC2 - NY (ping: 220.14 ms)
0 15:05:10.970 '613890': previous successful authorization performed from 222.94.101.52
0 15:05:12.234 '613890': Signal - 'FrankoScalp 2 pairs Agressive with Mon' for 'CASSIUSSILENT' subscription found, 2018.11.30 expiration, disabled
1 15:05:12.234 '613890': Signal - signal subscription disabled, enable realtime subscription in 'Signals' settings
0 15:05:21.490 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 15:05:21.497 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare to transfer signal only
0 15:05:21.499 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate 138 symbols (1.37 Kb)
0 15:05:21.499 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare start.ini to synchronize...
0 15:05:21.633 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate start.ini (833 bytes)
0 15:05:21.633 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 transfer 2.33 Kb to server 'MQL5 New York 11'
0 15:05:22.932 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migration processed
0 15:05:23.806 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 15:05:26.457 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 15:05:28.597 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 15:05:40.539 '613890': Signal - subscription enabled
0 15:05:44.417 '613890': Signal - connecting to signal server
0 15:05:46.207 '613890': Signal - signal provider has balance 202.22 USD, leverage 1:500
0 15:05:46.207 '613890': Signal - subscriber has balance 896.49 AUD, leverage 1:500
0 15:05:46.284 '613890': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 120% (old value 25%)
0 15:05:46.284 '613890': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0 15:05:46.705 '613890': Signal - ping to signal server 423.40 ms
0 15:05:48.922 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare to transfer signal only
0 15:05:48.922 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate 138 symbols (1.37 Kb)
0 15:05:48.922 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare start.ini to synchronize...
0 15:05:48.952 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate start.ini (834 bytes)
0 15:05:48.952 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 transfer 2.33 Kb to server 'MQL5 New York 11'
3 15:05:51.007 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 signal processing stopped locally because it was migrated to virtual hosting
0 15:05:51.045 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migration processed
0 15:05:52.090 '613890': ping to current access point DC2 - NY is 217.71 ms
0 15:06:03.772 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 15:06:06.666 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 15:06:13.872 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare to transfer signal only
0 15:06:13.872 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate 138 symbols (1.37 Kb)
0 15:06:13.872 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare start.ini to synchronize...
0 15:06:13.903 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate start.ini (834 bytes)
0 15:06:13.903 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 transfer 2.33 Kb to server 'MQL5 New York 11'
0 15:06:15.028 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migration processed
0 15:06:27.669 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 15:06:30.432 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 15:06:59.516 '613890': Signal - 'FrankoScalp 2 pairs Agressive with Mon' for 'CASSIUSSILENT' subscription found, 2018.11.30 expiration, disabled
1 15:06:59.516 '613890': Signal - signal subscription disabled, enable realtime subscription in 'Signals' settings
0 15:07:10.286 '613890': Signal - subscription enabled
0 15:07:14.273 '613890': Signal - connecting to signal server
0 15:07:16.864 '613890': Signal - signal provider has balance 202.22 USD, leverage 1:500
0 15:07:16.864 '613890': Signal - subscriber has balance 896.49 AUD, leverage 1:500
0 15:07:16.949 '613890': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 120%
0 15:07:16.949 '613890': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0 15:07:17.281 '613890': Signal - ping to signal server 344.33 ms
1 15:25:54.163 Virtual Hosting: 'MQL5 New York 11' failed to send status command
1 15:30:22.801 Virtual Hosting: 'MQL5 New York 11' failed to send status command
1 15:35:20.782 Virtual Hosting: 'MQL5 New York 11' failed to send status command
1 15:45:21.245 Virtual Hosting: 'MQL5 New York 11' failed to send status command
1 15:56:58.154 Virtual Hosting: 'MQL5 New York 11' failed to send status command
1 16:00:22.800 Virtual Hosting: 'MQL5 New York 11' failed to send status command
1 16:05:34.160 Virtual Hosting: 'MQL5 New York 11' failed to send status command
1 16:10:23.234 Virtual Hosting: 'MQL5 New York 11' failed to send status command
1 16:15:20.662 Virtual Hosting: 'MQL5 New York 11' failed to send status command
0 16:22:17.174 '613890': Signal - signal provider has balance 202.22 USD, leverage 1:500
0 16:22:17.176 '613890': Signal - subscriber has balance 896.49 AUD, leverage 1:500
0 16:22:17.216 '613890': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 120%
0 16:22:17.216 '613890': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0 16:22:17.652 '613890': Signal - ping to signal server 433.84 ms
0 16:28:14.332 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 16:28:47.914 '613890': login on VantageFX-Live 1 through DC2 - NY (ping: 217.71 ms)
0 16:28:50.678 '613890': login datacenter on VantageFX-Live 1 through DC2 - NY (ping: 217.71 ms)
0 16:28:51.430 '613890': previous successful authorization performed from 117.136.45.105
0 16:29:16.266 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 16:29:21.519 '613890': login on VantageFX-Live 1 through DC2 - NY (ping: 217.71 ms)
0 16:29:23.598 '613890': login datacenter on VantageFX-Live 1 through DC2 - NY (ping: 217.71 ms)
0 16:29:24.392 '613890': previous successful authorization performed from 222.94.101.52
0 16:29:34.108 '613890': Signal - 'FrankoScalp 2 pairs Agressive with Mon' for 'CASSIUSSILENT' subscription found, 2018.11.30 expiration, enabled
0 16:29:34.108 '613890': Signal - money management: use 40% of deposit, equity limit: 200.00 AUD, deviation/slippage: 1.0 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0 16:29:34.108 '613890': Signal - connecting to signal server
0 16:29:35.950 '613890': Signal - signal provider has balance 202.22 USD, leverage 1:500
0 16:29:35.950 '613890': Signal - subscriber has balance 896.49 AUD, leverage 1:500
0 16:29:35.977 '613890': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 120%
0 16:29:35.977 '613890': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0 16:29:36.311 '613890': Signal - ping to signal server 334.12 ms
0 16:29:41.063 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare to transfer signal only
0 16:29:41.063 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate 138 symbols (1.37 Kb)
0 16:29:41.063 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare start.ini to synchronize...
0 16:29:41.087 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate start.ini (834 bytes)
0 16:29:41.087 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 transfer 2.33 Kb to server 'MQL5 New York 11'
3 16:29:43.319 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 signal processing stopped locally because it was migrated to virtual hosting
0 16:29:43.368 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migration processed
0 16:29:45.777 '613890': ping to current access point DC2 - NY is 212.73 ms
0 16:29:55.659 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 16:29:57.381 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 16:30:35.008 '613890': Signal - subscription enabled
0 16:30:37.568 '613890': Signal - 'FrankoScalp 2 pairs Agressive with Mon' for 'CASSIUSSILENT' subscription found, 2018.11.30 expiration, enabled
0 16:30:37.568 '613890': Signal - money management: use 40% of deposit, equity limit: 200.00 AUD, deviation/slippage: 1.0 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0 16:30:37.568 '613890': Signal - connecting to signal server
0 16:30:40.662 '613890': Signal - signal provider has balance 202.22 USD, leverage 1:500
0 16:30:40.662 '613890': Signal - subscriber has balance 896.49 AUD, leverage 1:500
0 16:30:40.729 '613890': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 120%
0 16:30:40.729 '613890': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0 16:30:41.214 '613890': Signal - ping to signal server 481.69 ms
0 16:31:38.520 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare to transfer experts, indicators and signal
0 16:31:38.520 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate 138 symbols (1.37 Kb)
0 16:31:38.521 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare charts to synchronize...
0 16:31:38.908 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 transferred charts size 1.37 Kb
0 16:31:38.908 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 0 charts of 8 prepared to synchronize
0 16:31:38.908 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare start.ini to synchronize...
0 16:31:38.967 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate start.ini (834 bytes)
0 16:31:38.967 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 transfer 2.33 Kb to server 'MQL5 New York 11'
1 16:31:46.164 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 failed to send migration data (send request failed [12002]) (send request failed [12002])
1 16:31:54.161 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 failed to get performance statistics (send request failed [12002])
1 16:55:29.529 Virtual Hosting: 'MQL5 New York 11' failed to send status command
0 17:03:01.998 '613890': Signal - signal provider has balance 202.22 USD, leverage 1:500
0 17:03:01.998 '613890': Signal - subscriber has balance 896.49 AUD, leverage 1:500
0 17:03:02.083 '613890': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 120%
0 17:03:02.083 '613890': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0 17:03:02.520 '613890': Signal - ping to signal server 437.39 ms



here are the journals.

 
Something with "MQL5 New York 11" VPS ...
I will need to ask some people who can help ...
 
虚拟平台记录

Sergey Golubev:
Something with "MQL5 New York 11" VPS ...
I will need to ask some people who can help ...

alright 

thank you! 

 
CASSIUSSILENT:

alright 

thank you! 

Can you check VPS logs concerning migration/sinchronization?

12
