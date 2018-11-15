MT4信号无法自动跟随交易
Eleni Anna Branou ，2017.11.02 21:06
以下是如何订阅MΤ4信号的分步说明：
1.注册MQL5帐户： https ：//www.mql5.com/en/auth_register
2.打开MT4平台，进入 菜单>>工具>> Optios ，然后单击 社区 选项卡。在那里，您 输入 MQL5帐户的 登录名 和 密码 ，然后单击“ 确定” 。
3.转到 MT4平台 的 搜索区域 ，在右上角（放大镜所在的位置），键入要订阅的信号的名称，然后单击 Enter 。
4.您将在 MT4平台 的 终端窗口 中 看到 搜索结果的 较低位置 。单击要订阅的信号的名称。
5.单击 MT4 终端窗口 右侧 的绿色 订阅$$ USD 按钮 。
6.选择 付款方式 并完成订阅付款 。
7.在 打开 的 选项>>信号 窗口中，勾选以下选项：
- 同意信号服务的使用条款
- 启用实时信号订阅
- 复制止损和获利水平
- 在没有确认的情况下同步位置
8.在下面 使用不超过：......的存款（最大95％） 字段中，输入您想要参与 信号复制的 资本百分比 。
9. 如果权益小于：...... 字段， 则 停止 ，输入您想要保留的资金金额，或将其留空。
10.在 Deviation / Slippage 字段中，选择一个选项，然后 在 Options 窗口中 单击 OK 关闭它。
11.现在您已经完成了 订阅 过程，您唯一需要的是 VPS （虚拟主机），以便在不使您的MT4平台全天开放的情况下全天候复制信号。
12. 在 MT4平台 的“ 导航” 窗口中 转到您的 帐户详细信息 ，右键单击您的 帐号或名称， 然后选择“ 注册虚拟服务器 ”选项 。
13.在 打开 的“ 虚拟主机向导” 窗口中，将 自动显示 具有较低 Ping，ms 值 的 VPS 。
14.选择1个月，3个月，6个月或12个月的付款计划，然后单击“ 下一步” 。
15.勾选： 我同意下面的虚拟主机服务规则 和 自动续订 选项（如果需要），然后单击 下一步。
16.完成 VPS服务的 付款 。
17.在下一个窗口中，勾选 Migrate signal：account and settings 选项，单击 End ，即可完成。
如果 您未能解决问题，则算法如下：将终端的日志（终端日志文件在终端日志中）附加到消息中。
我尝试了VPS，但是还是无法同步
signal name：FrankoScalp 2 pairs Agressive with Mon
评论区同样有人出现相同问题
I tried VPS, but still can't sync
Signal name: FrankoScalp 2 pairs Agressive with Mon
The same question appeared in the comment area.
Check the following in your Metatrader -
If you have not resolved the problem, the algorithm is as follows: Attach the terminal's log as a text file (the terminal log file in the terminal log) to the post.
Attach the terminal's log (from Journal tab) as a text file (the terminal log file in the terminal log) to the post.
Terminal log is having the information about why not traded.
将终端的日志（从“日记”选项卡）作为文本文件（终端日志中的终端日志文件）附加到帖子。
终端日志有关于交易原因的信息。
0 15:04:53.970 Vantage FX Trader build 1090 started (Vantage FX Pty Ltd.)
0 15:04:53.970 Windows 10 Pro (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, 4 x Intel Core i5-7300U @ 2.60GHz, RAM: 3881 / 8117 Mb, HDD: 94107 / 242008 Mb, GMT+08:00
0 15:04:53.970 Data Folder: C:\Users\Cassi\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\804178F05358D0DFE1028115526A9E97
0 15:04:58.385 '613890': login on VantageFX-Live 1 through DC2 - NY (ping: 220.14 ms)
1 15:05:01.340 '613890': datacenter connecting failed [6]
0 15:05:05.751 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 15:05:05.762 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare to transfer signal only
0 15:05:05.762 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate 138 symbols (1.37 Kb)
0 15:05:05.762 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare start.ini to synchronize...
0 15:05:05.874 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate start.ini (833 bytes)
0 15:05:05.874 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 transfer 2.33 Kb to server 'MQL5 New York 11'
0 15:05:07.855 MQL5.community: activated for 'CASSIUSSILENT', balance: 30.00 (frozen: 30.00)
0 15:05:07.924 '613890': login on VantageFX-Live 1 through DC2 - NY (ping: 220.14 ms)
0 15:05:08.116 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migration processed
0 15:05:10.205 '613890': login datacenter on VantageFX-Live 1 through DC2 - NY (ping: 220.14 ms)
0 15:05:10.970 '613890': previous successful authorization performed from 222.94.101.52
0 15:05:12.234 '613890': Signal - 'FrankoScalp 2 pairs Agressive with Mon' for 'CASSIUSSILENT' subscription found, 2018.11.30 expiration, disabled
1 15:05:12.234 '613890': Signal - signal subscription disabled, enable realtime subscription in 'Signals' settings
0 15:05:21.490 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 15:05:21.497 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare to transfer signal only
0 15:05:21.499 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate 138 symbols (1.37 Kb)
0 15:05:21.499 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare start.ini to synchronize...
0 15:05:21.633 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate start.ini (833 bytes)
0 15:05:21.633 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 transfer 2.33 Kb to server 'MQL5 New York 11'
0 15:05:22.932 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migration processed
0 15:05:23.806 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 15:05:26.457 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 15:05:28.597 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 15:05:40.539 '613890': Signal - subscription enabled
0 15:05:44.417 '613890': Signal - connecting to signal server
0 15:05:46.207 '613890': Signal - signal provider has balance 202.22 USD, leverage 1:500
0 15:05:46.207 '613890': Signal - subscriber has balance 896.49 AUD, leverage 1:500
0 15:05:46.284 '613890': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 120% (old value 25%)
0 15:05:46.284 '613890': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0 15:05:46.705 '613890': Signal - ping to signal server 423.40 ms
0 15:05:48.922 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare to transfer signal only
0 15:05:48.922 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate 138 symbols (1.37 Kb)
0 15:05:48.922 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare start.ini to synchronize...
0 15:05:48.952 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate start.ini (834 bytes)
0 15:05:48.952 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 transfer 2.33 Kb to server 'MQL5 New York 11'
3 15:05:51.007 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 signal processing stopped locally because it was migrated to virtual hosting
0 15:05:51.045 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migration processed
0 15:05:52.090 '613890': ping to current access point DC2 - NY is 217.71 ms
0 15:06:03.772 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 15:06:06.666 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 15:06:13.872 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare to transfer signal only
0 15:06:13.872 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate 138 symbols (1.37 Kb)
0 15:06:13.872 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare start.ini to synchronize...
0 15:06:13.903 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate start.ini (834 bytes)
0 15:06:13.903 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 transfer 2.33 Kb to server 'MQL5 New York 11'
0 15:06:15.028 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migration processed
0 15:06:27.669 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 15:06:30.432 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 15:06:59.516 '613890': Signal - 'FrankoScalp 2 pairs Agressive with Mon' for 'CASSIUSSILENT' subscription found, 2018.11.30 expiration, disabled
1 15:06:59.516 '613890': Signal - signal subscription disabled, enable realtime subscription in 'Signals' settings
0 15:07:10.286 '613890': Signal - subscription enabled
0 15:07:14.273 '613890': Signal - connecting to signal server
0 15:07:16.864 '613890': Signal - signal provider has balance 202.22 USD, leverage 1:500
0 15:07:16.864 '613890': Signal - subscriber has balance 896.49 AUD, leverage 1:500
0 15:07:16.949 '613890': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 120%
0 15:07:16.949 '613890': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0 15:07:17.281 '613890': Signal - ping to signal server 344.33 ms
1 15:25:54.163 Virtual Hosting: 'MQL5 New York 11' failed to send status command
1 15:30:22.801 Virtual Hosting: 'MQL5 New York 11' failed to send status command
1 15:35:20.782 Virtual Hosting: 'MQL5 New York 11' failed to send status command
1 15:45:21.245 Virtual Hosting: 'MQL5 New York 11' failed to send status command
1 15:56:58.154 Virtual Hosting: 'MQL5 New York 11' failed to send status command
1 16:00:22.800 Virtual Hosting: 'MQL5 New York 11' failed to send status command
1 16:05:34.160 Virtual Hosting: 'MQL5 New York 11' failed to send status command
1 16:10:23.234 Virtual Hosting: 'MQL5 New York 11' failed to send status command
1 16:15:20.662 Virtual Hosting: 'MQL5 New York 11' failed to send status command
0 16:22:17.174 '613890': Signal - signal provider has balance 202.22 USD, leverage 1:500
0 16:22:17.176 '613890': Signal - subscriber has balance 896.49 AUD, leverage 1:500
0 16:22:17.216 '613890': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 120%
0 16:22:17.216 '613890': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0 16:22:17.652 '613890': Signal - ping to signal server 433.84 ms
0 16:28:14.332 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 16:28:47.914 '613890': login on VantageFX-Live 1 through DC2 - NY (ping: 217.71 ms)
0 16:28:50.678 '613890': login datacenter on VantageFX-Live 1 through DC2 - NY (ping: 217.71 ms)
0 16:28:51.430 '613890': previous successful authorization performed from 117.136.45.105
0 16:29:16.266 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 16:29:21.519 '613890': login on VantageFX-Live 1 through DC2 - NY (ping: 217.71 ms)
0 16:29:23.598 '613890': login datacenter on VantageFX-Live 1 through DC2 - NY (ping: 217.71 ms)
0 16:29:24.392 '613890': previous successful authorization performed from 222.94.101.52
0 16:29:34.108 '613890': Signal - 'FrankoScalp 2 pairs Agressive with Mon' for 'CASSIUSSILENT' subscription found, 2018.11.30 expiration, enabled
0 16:29:34.108 '613890': Signal - money management: use 40% of deposit, equity limit: 200.00 AUD, deviation/slippage: 1.0 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0 16:29:34.108 '613890': Signal - connecting to signal server
0 16:29:35.950 '613890': Signal - signal provider has balance 202.22 USD, leverage 1:500
0 16:29:35.950 '613890': Signal - subscriber has balance 896.49 AUD, leverage 1:500
0 16:29:35.977 '613890': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 120%
0 16:29:35.977 '613890': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0 16:29:36.311 '613890': Signal - ping to signal server 334.12 ms
0 16:29:41.063 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare to transfer signal only
0 16:29:41.063 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate 138 symbols (1.37 Kb)
0 16:29:41.063 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare start.ini to synchronize...
0 16:29:41.087 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate start.ini (834 bytes)
0 16:29:41.087 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 transfer 2.33 Kb to server 'MQL5 New York 11'
3 16:29:43.319 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 signal processing stopped locally because it was migrated to virtual hosting
0 16:29:43.368 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migration processed
0 16:29:45.777 '613890': ping to current access point DC2 - NY is 212.73 ms
0 16:29:55.659 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 16:29:57.381 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 status is 'started'
0 16:30:35.008 '613890': Signal - subscription enabled
0 16:30:37.568 '613890': Signal - 'FrankoScalp 2 pairs Agressive with Mon' for 'CASSIUSSILENT' subscription found, 2018.11.30 expiration, enabled
0 16:30:37.568 '613890': Signal - money management: use 40% of deposit, equity limit: 200.00 AUD, deviation/slippage: 1.0 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0 16:30:37.568 '613890': Signal - connecting to signal server
0 16:30:40.662 '613890': Signal - signal provider has balance 202.22 USD, leverage 1:500
0 16:30:40.662 '613890': Signal - subscriber has balance 896.49 AUD, leverage 1:500
0 16:30:40.729 '613890': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 120%
0 16:30:40.729 '613890': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0 16:30:41.214 '613890': Signal - ping to signal server 481.69 ms
0 16:31:38.520 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare to transfer experts, indicators and signal
0 16:31:38.520 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate 138 symbols (1.37 Kb)
0 16:31:38.521 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare charts to synchronize...
0 16:31:38.908 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 transferred charts size 1.37 Kb
0 16:31:38.908 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 0 charts of 8 prepared to synchronize
0 16:31:38.908 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 prepare start.ini to synchronize...
0 16:31:38.967 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 migrate start.ini (834 bytes)
0 16:31:38.967 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 transfer 2.33 Kb to server 'MQL5 New York 11'
1 16:31:46.164 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 failed to send migration data (send request failed [12002]) (send request failed [12002])
1 16:31:54.161 Virtual Hosting: 5982807 failed to get performance statistics (send request failed [12002])
1 16:55:29.529 Virtual Hosting: 'MQL5 New York 11' failed to send status command
0 17:03:01.998 '613890': Signal - signal provider has balance 202.22 USD, leverage 1:500
0 17:03:01.998 '613890': Signal - subscriber has balance 896.49 AUD, leverage 1:500
0 17:03:02.083 '613890': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 120%
0 17:03:02.083 '613890': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0 17:03:02.520 '613890': Signal - ping to signal server 437.39 ms
here are the journals.
I will need to ask some people who can help ...
Something with "MQL5 New York 11" VPS ...
I will need to ask some people who can help ...
alright
thank you!
alright
thank you!
Can you check VPS logs concerning migration/sinchronization?
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.12 12:16虚拟平台记录
?
我在MT4平台上订阅了一个信号，但是信号账户交易的时候，我的账户没有跟随任何交易。。。。。
具体follow信号交易的设置和步骤有么？？？
求大神帮助！！！！！！？
谢谢！！！！！！