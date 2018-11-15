MT4信号无法自动跟随交易 - 页 2 12 新评论 Sergey Golubev 2018.11.12 13:13 #11 Why English language?Because I am Russian, and I do not speak Chinese language.What to do?Go to any language section fo the forum (Russian, English, Spanish, german, etc), and post there.How to go?read below: 论坛 MQL5.com论坛信息多语言的自动翻译 MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2013.08.12 09:23 MQL5.com 论坛 现在具有任何信息自动翻译的功能。无论源语言是什么，您都可以翻译任何论坛信息，包括12种语言：阿拉伯语，印度尼西亚语，泰国语，西班牙语，意大利语，越南语，德语，韩语，中文，法语，葡萄牙语和日语。因此，您可以翻译任何语言的论坛信息。 用母语编写并以您喜欢的方式与MQL5.com参与者沟通。现在，大家将都可以理解您的意思。双击来翻译论坛的任何讨论并且以您的母语阅读它们。所以，您将能够理解任何人！ 论坛信息的编辑器也获得了一些新的功能。您以任何语言准备好您的信息后，您可以在编辑器中直接将它翻译成三种语言（英语，俄语或中文）界面中的一个。要做到这一点，点击编辑器面板上的翻译按钮。 在MQL5.com论坛不再有语言障碍。现在，您能够找到与社区所有成员的共同语言！ 如何开始学习MQL5 我买了两个信号，但用EXNESS平台不能跟单 为何我不允许订阅信号？ CASSIUSSILENT 2018.11.13 00:34 #12 Sergey Golubev: Can you check VPS logs concerning migration/sinchronization? 这是我的VPS logs截图 好像没有什么异常 但是即使我设置了信号自动同步，VPS还是需要手动刷新同步，而且没有任何反应 我用英文是为了避免有些术语翻译不当，没想到MQL5平台的翻译如此优秀 Sergey Golubev 2018.11.13 13:56 #13 CASSIUSSILENT: This is my VPS logs screenshot It seems that there is nothing unusual. But even if I set the signal to automatically sync, the VPS still needs to manually refresh the sync, and nothing happens. I use English to avoid mistranslation of some terms. I didn't expect the translation of the MQL5 platform to be so good. I did not find any error in he log ...If you still can not copy this signal - let me know, and I will ask some technical people.But from what I see - you can copy ... CASSIUSSILENT 2018.11.15 04:50 #14 Sergey Golubev: I did not find any error in he log ...If you still can not copy this signal - let me know, and I will ask some technical people.But from what I see - you can copy ...I cannot copy the signal still through VPS or manually sync the signal....... Sergey Golubev 2018.11.15 06:05 #15 CASSIUSSILENT: I cannot copy the signal still through VPS or manually sync the signal.......I can not help sorry: I do not speak Chinese language. And I do not see any error in yourr terminal log file.You should find the error by yourself looking at VPS log file.Or you can write to the service desk https://www.mql5.com/zh/contact Or you can go to the English language forum to this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/286257 and the people will help - do not forget to upload VPS log file as a text file : 论坛 MT4信号无法自动跟随交易 Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.12 12:16 虚拟平台记录? 联系我们 www.mql5.com 联系技术支持或网站管理员 Signal - connecting to Hosting not sending any Missed signal trades 12 新评论 您错过了交易机会： 免费交易应用程序 8,000+信号可供复制 探索金融市场的经济新闻 注册 登录 拉丁字符（不带空格） 密码将被发送至该邮箱 发生错误 使用 Google 登录 您同意网站政策和使用条款 如果您没有帐号，请注册 可以使用cookies登录MQL5.com网站。 请在您的浏览器中启用必要的设置，否则您将无法登录。 忘记您的登录名/密码？ 使用 Google 登录
Why English language?
Because I am Russian, and I do not speak Chinese language.
What to do?
Go to any language section fo the forum (Russian, English, Spanish, german, etc), and post there.
How to go?
read below:
Can you check VPS logs concerning migration/sinchronization?
这是我的VPS logs截图
好像没有什么异常
但是即使我设置了信号自动同步，VPS还是需要手动刷新同步，而且没有任何反应
我用英文是为了避免有些术语翻译不当，没想到MQL5平台的翻译如此优秀
I did not find any error in he log ...
If you still can not copy this signal - let me know, and I will ask some technical people.
But from what I see - you can copy ...
I cannot copy the signal still through VPS or manually sync the signal.......
I can not help sorry: I do not speak Chinese language. And I do not see any error in yourr terminal log file.
You should find the error by yourself looking at VPS log file.
Or you can write to the service desk https://www.mql5.com/zh/contact
Or you can go to the English language forum to this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/286257 and the people will help - do not forget to upload VPS log file as a text file :
