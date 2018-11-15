MT4信号无法自动跟随交易 - 页 2

Why English language?
Because I am Russian, and I do not speak Chinese language.
What to do?
Go to any language section fo the forum (Russian, English, Spanish, german, etc), and post there.
How to go?
read below:

Sergey Golubev:

Can you check VPS logs concerning migration/sinchronization?


 VPS logs

这是我的VPS logs截图

好像没有什么异常

但是即使我设置了信号自动同步，VPS还是需要手动刷新同步，而且没有任何反应

我用英文是为了避免有些术语翻译不当，没想到MQL5平台的翻译如此优秀

 
CASSIUSSILENT:

This is my VPS logs screenshot

It seems that there is nothing unusual.

But even if I set the signal to automatically sync, the VPS still needs to manually refresh the sync, and nothing happens.

I use English to avoid mistranslation of some terms. I didn't expect the translation of the MQL5 platform to be so good.

I did not find any error in he log ...
If you still can not copy this signal - let me know, and I will ask some technical people.

But from what I see - you can copy ...

 
Sergey Golubev:

I did not find any error in he log ...
If you still can not copy this signal - let me know, and I will ask some technical people.

But from what I see - you can copy ...

I cannot copy the signal still through VPS or manually sync the signal.......

 
CASSIUSSILENT:
I cannot copy the signal still through VPS or manually sync the signal.......

I can not help sorry: I do not speak Chinese language. And I do not see any error in yourr terminal log file.
You should find the error by yourself looking at VPS log file.

Or you can write to the service desk https://www.mql5.com/zh/contact 

Or you can go to the English language forum to this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/286257 and the people will help - do not forget to upload VPS log file as a text file :

