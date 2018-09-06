哪位高手能告诉下我信号复制的问题？
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.11.02 21:06
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal:
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register
2. Open your MT4 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.
3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.
4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your MT4 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe.
5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.
6. Select the payment method and complete payment for your subscription.
7. In the Options >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:
- Agree to the terms of use of the signals service
- Enable real time signal subscription
- Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- Synchronise positions without confirmations
8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty.
10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.
11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long.
12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
13. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
15. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
16. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
17. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.
日志提示2018.09.03 18:58:11.217 '237685': Signal - signal subscription disabled, enable realtime subscription in 'Signals' settings
请问版主，我定阅了信号，同时也买了mql5的V PS，把vps启动了，同步了信号，图表，EA，我就关闭了本地MT4,当我再次启动本地MT4时，日志里面又出现我上述的问题，这样子影响我信号跟单吗？
I ask the moderator, I have read the signal, and also bought the m PSl5 V PS, started the vps, synchronized the signal, chart, EA, I closed the local MT4, when I started the local MT4 again, the log inside I have the above problem, does this affect my signal?
Did you enable realtime signal subscription before synchronizing?
I mean: did you made all the settings as I show on the image above - before synchronization?
If yes so everything should be fine.
If not so - made the settings once again on your local computer, and synchroniza once again.
Eleni Anna Branou ，2017.07.18 12:58
您必须在计算机的MT4平台上进行本地调整，然后再次与您的VPS同步。
...
If VPS does not have this error (in logs) so everything is fine (because your signal is copying on VPS, not on your local computer).
If I am wrong so sorry ...
同步之前已经设置 好了，只是重启MT4日志就出现提示
现在只有等待信号源开一次单了，谢谢您的回复