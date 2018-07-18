怎么没有原油和美元指数呀?
下载了MT5，注册了模拟账户，在试用的时候，怎么也找不到国际原油的行情和美元指数，还有就是各种股市的指数行情。请高人指点！谢谢
suketg777:
I downloaded the MT5 and registered the demo account. When I tried it, I couldn't find the international crude oil market and the US dollar index, and there were index stocks of various stock markets. Please Supreme! Thank you
Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.09 10:55
MetaTrader 5帮助 → 入门指南 → 开设账户
MetaTrader 5 Android 帮助 → 账户 → 开立模拟账户
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad 帮助 → 入手启用
MetaTrader 5 Android build 1642 简化真实账户申请流程
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.27 16:08
MetaTrader 5帮助 - 开设账户
MetaTrader 5 Android 帮助 - 开立模拟账户
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad 帮助 - 手启用
Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.16 10:04
2.1. 按经纪人名称查找服务器。 按其名称添加经纪人服务器是 MetaTrader 5 的另一个新便利功能。在前一版本中，您必须要联系您的经纪人问明交易服务器的 IP 地址，或是下载一个专用客户端。现在，您只需输入该经纪人的名称即可。此系统会自动按指定名称查找服务器，并将其添加到列表：
之后，您可以开立一个账户。