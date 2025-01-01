- MathProbabilityDensityT
通过nu参数，计算随机变量x的学生t-分布函数值。出错情况下它返回NaN。
|
double MathCumulativeDistributionT(
|
通过nu参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的学生t-分布函数值。出错情况下它返回false。R语言的pt()模拟。
|
bool MathCumulativeDistributionT(
|
参数
x
[in] 随机变量值。
x[]
[in] 随机变量值数组。
nu
[in] 分布参数（自由度数）。
tail
[in] 计算标识。如果true，则计算不超过随机变量x的概率。
log_mode
[in] 计算数值对数的标识。如果log_mode=true，则计算概率的自然对数。
error_code
[out] 存储错误代码的变量。
result[]
[out] 概率函数值数组。