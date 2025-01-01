文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库数学统计t-分布MathCumulativeDistributionT 

MathCumulativeDistributionT

通过nu参数，计算随机变量x的学生t-分布函数值。出错情况下它返回NaN

double  MathCumulativeDistributionT(
   const double  x,             // 随机变量值
   const double  nu,            // 分布参数（自由度数）
   const bool    tail,          // 计算标识，如果true，则计算不超过随机变量x的概率
   const bool    log_mode,      // 计算数值对数的标识，如果log_mode=true，则计算概率的自然对数
   int&          error_code     // 存储错误代码的变量
   );

double  MathCumulativeDistributionT(
   const double  x,             // 随机变量值
   const double  nu,            // 分布参数（自由度数）
   int&          error_code     // 存储错误代码的变量
   );

通过nu参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的学生t-分布函数值。出错情况下它返回false。R语言的pt()模拟。

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionT(
   const double& x[],            // 随机变量值数组
   const double  nu,             // 分布参数（自由度数）
   const bool    tail,           // 计算标识，如果true，则计算不超过随机变量x的概率
   const bool    log_mode,       //计算数值对数的标识，如果log_mode=true，则计算概率的自然对数
   double&       result[]        // 概率函数值数组
   );

通过nu参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的学生t-分布函数值。出错情况下它返回false。

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionT(
   const double& x[],            // 随机变量值数组
   const double  nu,             // 分布参数（自由度数）
   double&       result[]        // 概率函数值数组
   );

参数

x

[in]  随机变量值。

x[]

[in]  随机变量值数组。

nu

[in]  分布参数（自由度数）。

tail

[in]  计算标识。如果true，则计算不超过随机变量x的概率。

log_mode

[in]  计算数值对数的标识。如果log_mode=true，则计算概率的自然对数。

error_code

[out]  存储错误代码的变量。

result[]

[out]  概率函数值数组。