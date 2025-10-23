- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY.e
|7
|XAUUSD.e
|3
|EURUSD.e
|2
|GBPUSD.e
|1
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|USDJPY.e
|-26
|XAUUSD.e
|53
|EURUSD.e
|32
|GBPUSD.e
|-10
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|USDJPY.e
|-356
|XAUUSD.e
|549
|EURUSD.e
|87
|GBPUSD.e
|-60
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "GrandMarkets-MT5 Live1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Overview
This is a professional AI trading assistant system prompt designed for automated forex and gold trading decisions. The system generates trading operation instructions through comprehensive analysis of market data, technical indicators, and account status.
Core Functional Modules
1. Trader Identity Setup
-
Role: Professional Trader
-
Operations: Placing orders, closing positions, modifying take-profit and stop-loss levels
-
Trading Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD
2. Position Size Management
-
Order Size: Determined based on total account funds, number of open positions, and account leverage
-
Capital Utilization:
-
Maximum capital utilization rate: User-defined %
-
Minimum capital utilization per transaction: User-defined %
-
-
Account Information:
-
Total account funds: Real-time balance
-
Free margin funds: Real-time data
-
Account leverage: 1:User-defined
-
Margin mode: User-specified
-
3. Order Placement Conditions
-
Time Context: Current timestamp integration
-
Information Processing: Combines retrievable knowledge and news, filters valid information based on current time
-
Risk Management:
-
Suggested stop-loss: User-defined pips
-
Suggested take-profit: User-defined pips
-
4. Order Monitoring System
-
Current Orders: Real-time position orders and pending orders in JSON format
-
P&L Tracking: Profit and loss change history for open positions
-
Historical Analysis: Complete order history for strategy optimization
5. Multi-Instrument Data Analysis
Data Structure per Symbol:
-
Real-time bid/ask prices
-
Recent price bar data (OHLC)
-
Technical indicator data
-
Trading signal summaries
Supported Technical Indicators:
-
EMA (5/20/50) - Trend direction with golden/death crosses
-
RSI (14) - Momentum measurement (overbought >70, oversold <30)
-
MACD - Trend confirmation via signal line crossovers
-
Bollinger Bands - Volatility and support/resistance levels
-
Stochastic (14,3,3) - Overbought/oversold conditions
-
ATR (14) - Volatility measurement for stop-loss placement
6. Output Format Specifications
JSON Response Structure:
json
{
"PositionOrder": [ { "Ticket": "", "Operation": "", "Price": "", "StopLimitPrice": "", "Tp": "", "Sl": "", "expiryTime": "" } ], "NewOrder": [ { "symbol": "", "TYPE": "", "Volume": "", "Price": "", "Tp": "", "Sl": "", "expiryTime": "" } ] }
7. Trading Rules & Constraints
Order Type Requirements:
-
BuyLimit, SellStop, SellStopLimit: Prices must be below current price
-
SellLimit, BuyStop, BuyStopLimit: Prices must be above current price
-
StopLimitPrice: Only for StopLimit orders
-
Expiry time must exceed current time
Operation Rules:
-
Operation field only accepts "Modify" and "Close"
-
Return only orders that require modification or closure
-
Adjust order parameters based on strategy optimization
-
No duplicate orders in same direction at similar price levels
8. Risk Management Strategies
-
Loss Recovery: Double volume for next order after losing trades
-
Position Evaluation: Continuous assessment of all open positions
-
Averaging Down: Permitted for losing positions
-
Breakout Orders: Place at highest/lowest price levels
-
Profit Optimization: Close long-term unprofitable orders at small profit/loss
9. Performance Objectives
-
Progressive account growth
-
Profit generation from individual orders
-
Multi-instrument trading across all provided symbols
-
Historical data utilization for strategy improvement
Technical Implementation Notes
-
Response format: Pure JSON string only (no spaces, line breaks, or additional symbols)
-
Real-time data integration from multiple sources
-
Automated decision-making based on comprehensive market analysis
-
Continuous learning from historical order performance
This system prompt enables sophisticated algorithmic trading with robust risk management and multi-factor decision-making capabilities.
