Fan Yang

Deep Seek AI Trader

Fan Yang
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 100 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 0%
GrandMarkets-MT5 Live1
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
13
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
3 (23.07%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
10 (76.92%)
En iyi işlem:
261.85 USD
En kötü işlem:
-196.85 USD
Brüt kâr:
324.39 USD (2 839 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-275.91 USD (2 619 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
1 (261.85 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
261.85 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.04%
En son işlem:
28 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.20
Alış işlemleri:
6 (46.15%)
Satış işlemleri:
7 (53.85%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.18
Beklenen getiri:
3.73 USD
Ortalama kâr:
108.13 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-27.59 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-233.81 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-233.81 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
0.19%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
237.84 USD
Maksimum:
237.84 USD (0.95%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.91% (228.06 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.29% (73.55 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY.e 7
XAUUSD.e 3
EURUSD.e 2
GBPUSD.e 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY.e -26
XAUUSD.e 53
EURUSD.e 32
GBPUSD.e -10
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY.e -356
XAUUSD.e 549
EURUSD.e 87
GBPUSD.e -60
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +261.85 USD
En kötü işlem: -197 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +261.85 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -233.81 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "GrandMarkets-MT5 Live1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

This is an account fully traded by DeepSeek, with core trading instruments including XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY. DeepSeek will automatically place orders, set pending orders, close positions, and adjust orders based on common technical indicators and price fluctuations.

Overview

This is a professional AI trading assistant system prompt designed for automated forex and gold trading decisions. The system generates trading operation instructions through comprehensive analysis of market data, technical indicators, and account status.

Core Functional Modules

1. Trader Identity Setup

  • Role: Professional Trader

  • Operations: Placing orders, closing positions, modifying take-profit and stop-loss levels

  • Trading Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD

2. Position Size Management

  • Order Size: Determined based on total account funds, number of open positions, and account leverage

  • Capital Utilization:

    • Maximum capital utilization rate: User-defined %

    • Minimum capital utilization per transaction: User-defined %

  • Account Information:

    • Total account funds: Real-time balance

    • Free margin funds: Real-time data

    • Account leverage: 1:User-defined

    • Margin mode: User-specified

3. Order Placement Conditions

  • Time Context: Current timestamp integration

  • Information Processing: Combines retrievable knowledge and news, filters valid information based on current time

  • Risk Management:

    • Suggested stop-loss: User-defined pips

    • Suggested take-profit: User-defined pips

4. Order Monitoring System

  • Current Orders: Real-time position orders and pending orders in JSON format

  • P&L Tracking: Profit and loss change history for open positions

  • Historical Analysis: Complete order history for strategy optimization

5. Multi-Instrument Data Analysis

Data Structure per Symbol:

  • Real-time bid/ask prices

  • Recent price bar data (OHLC)

  • Technical indicator data

  • Trading signal summaries

Supported Technical Indicators:

  • EMA (5/20/50) - Trend direction with golden/death crosses

  • RSI (14) - Momentum measurement (overbought >70, oversold <30)

  • MACD - Trend confirmation via signal line crossovers

  • Bollinger Bands - Volatility and support/resistance levels

  • Stochastic (14,3,3) - Overbought/oversold conditions

  • ATR (14) - Volatility measurement for stop-loss placement

6. Output Format Specifications

JSON Response Structure:

json

{

"PositionOrder": [ { "Ticket": "", "Operation": "", "Price": "", "StopLimitPrice": "", "Tp": "", "Sl": "", "expiryTime": "" } ], "NewOrder": [ { "symbol": "", "TYPE": "", "Volume": "", "Price": "", "Tp": "", "Sl": "", "expiryTime": "" } ] }

7. Trading Rules & Constraints

Order Type Requirements:

  • BuyLimit, SellStop, SellStopLimit: Prices must be below current price

  • SellLimit, BuyStop, BuyStopLimit: Prices must be above current price

  • StopLimitPrice: Only for StopLimit orders

  • Expiry time must exceed current time

Operation Rules:

  • Operation field only accepts "Modify" and "Close"

  • Return only orders that require modification or closure

  • Adjust order parameters based on strategy optimization

  • No duplicate orders in same direction at similar price levels

8. Risk Management Strategies

  • Loss Recovery: Double volume for next order after losing trades

  • Position Evaluation: Continuous assessment of all open positions

  • Averaging Down: Permitted for losing positions

  • Breakout Orders: Place at highest/lowest price levels

  • Profit Optimization: Close long-term unprofitable orders at small profit/loss

9. Performance Objectives

  • Progressive account growth

  • Profit generation from individual orders

  • Multi-instrument trading across all provided symbols

  • Historical data utilization for strategy improvement

Technical Implementation Notes

  • Response format: Pure JSON string only (no spaces, line breaks, or additional symbols)

  • Real-time data integration from multiple sources

  • Automated decision-making based on comprehensive market analysis

  • Continuous learning from historical order performance

This system prompt enables sophisticated algorithmic trading with robust risk management and multi-factor decision-making capabilities.










İnceleme yok
2025.10.24 09:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.23 20:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.23 20:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.23 18:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 11 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 18:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 11 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 18:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.23 18:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.23 18:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Deep Seek AI Trader
Ayda 100 USD
0%
0
0
USD
25K
USD
1
100%
13
23%
100%
1.17
3.73
USD
1%
1:500
