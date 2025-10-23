SignauxSections
Fan Yang

Deep Seek AI Trader

Fan Yang
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 100 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -1%
GrandMarkets-MT5 Live1
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8
Bénéfice trades:
1 (12.50%)
Perte trades:
7 (87.50%)
Meilleure transaction:
48.98 USD
Pire transaction:
-196.85 USD
Bénéfice brut:
48.98 USD (109 pips)
Perte brute:
-261.19 USD (2 544 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1 (48.98 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
48.98 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.38
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.04%
Dernier trade:
50 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.89
Longs trades:
4 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
4 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.19
Rendement attendu:
-26.53 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
48.98 USD
Perte moyenne:
-37.31 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-233.81 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-233.81 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
237.84 USD
Maximal:
237.84 USD (0.95%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.91% (228.06 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.29% (73.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY.e 4
XAUUSD.e 2
EURUSD.e 2
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY.e -34
XAUUSD.e -209
EURUSD.e 32
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY.e -450
XAUUSD.e -2.1K
EURUSD.e 87
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +48.98 USD
Pire transaction: -197 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +48.98 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -233.81 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "GrandMarkets-MT5 Live1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

This is an account fully traded by DeepSeek, with core trading instruments including XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY. DeepSeek will automatically place orders, set pending orders, close positions, and adjust orders based on common technical indicators and price fluctuations.

Overview

This is a professional AI trading assistant system prompt designed for automated forex and gold trading decisions. The system generates trading operation instructions through comprehensive analysis of market data, technical indicators, and account status.

Core Functional Modules

1. Trader Identity Setup

  • Role: Professional Trader

  • Operations: Placing orders, closing positions, modifying take-profit and stop-loss levels

  • Trading Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD

2. Position Size Management

  • Order Size: Determined based on total account funds, number of open positions, and account leverage

  • Capital Utilization:

    • Maximum capital utilization rate: User-defined %

    • Minimum capital utilization per transaction: User-defined %

  • Account Information:

    • Total account funds: Real-time balance

    • Free margin funds: Real-time data

    • Account leverage: 1:User-defined

    • Margin mode: User-specified

3. Order Placement Conditions

  • Time Context: Current timestamp integration

  • Information Processing: Combines retrievable knowledge and news, filters valid information based on current time

  • Risk Management:

    • Suggested stop-loss: User-defined pips

    • Suggested take-profit: User-defined pips

4. Order Monitoring System

  • Current Orders: Real-time position orders and pending orders in JSON format

  • P&L Tracking: Profit and loss change history for open positions

  • Historical Analysis: Complete order history for strategy optimization

5. Multi-Instrument Data Analysis

Data Structure per Symbol:

  • Real-time bid/ask prices

  • Recent price bar data (OHLC)

  • Technical indicator data

  • Trading signal summaries

Supported Technical Indicators:

  • EMA (5/20/50) - Trend direction with golden/death crosses

  • RSI (14) - Momentum measurement (overbought >70, oversold <30)

  • MACD - Trend confirmation via signal line crossovers

  • Bollinger Bands - Volatility and support/resistance levels

  • Stochastic (14,3,3) - Overbought/oversold conditions

  • ATR (14) - Volatility measurement for stop-loss placement

6. Output Format Specifications

JSON Response Structure:

json

{

"PositionOrder": [ { "Ticket": "", "Operation": "", "Price": "", "StopLimitPrice": "", "Tp": "", "Sl": "", "expiryTime": "" } ], "NewOrder": [ { "symbol": "", "TYPE": "", "Volume": "", "Price": "", "Tp": "", "Sl": "", "expiryTime": "" } ] }

7. Trading Rules & Constraints

Order Type Requirements:

  • BuyLimit, SellStop, SellStopLimit: Prices must be below current price

  • SellLimit, BuyStop, BuyStopLimit: Prices must be above current price

  • StopLimitPrice: Only for StopLimit orders

  • Expiry time must exceed current time

Operation Rules:

  • Operation field only accepts "Modify" and "Close"

  • Return only orders that require modification or closure

  • Adjust order parameters based on strategy optimization

  • No duplicate orders in same direction at similar price levels

8. Risk Management Strategies

  • Loss Recovery: Double volume for next order after losing trades

  • Position Evaluation: Continuous assessment of all open positions

  • Averaging Down: Permitted for losing positions

  • Breakout Orders: Place at highest/lowest price levels

  • Profit Optimization: Close long-term unprofitable orders at small profit/loss

9. Performance Objectives

  • Progressive account growth

  • Profit generation from individual orders

  • Multi-instrument trading across all provided symbols

  • Historical data utilization for strategy improvement

Technical Implementation Notes

  • Response format: Pure JSON string only (no spaces, line breaks, or additional symbols)

  • Real-time data integration from multiple sources

  • Automated decision-making based on comprehensive market analysis

  • Continuous learning from historical order performance

This system prompt enables sophisticated algorithmic trading with robust risk management and multi-factor decision-making capabilities.










Aucun avis
2025.10.24 09:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.23 20:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.23 20:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.23 18:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 11 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 18:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 11 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 18:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.23 18:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.23 18:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
