Sami Saydam

YalaForex DowJones

Sami Saydam
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 45 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 19%
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
24
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
23 (95.83%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (4.17%)
En iyi işlem:
447.25 USD
En kötü işlem:
-157.85 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 296.05 USD (52 283 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-157.85 USD (2 255 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
21 (1 222.05 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 222.05 USD (21)
Sharpe oranı:
0.43
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
21.88%
En son işlem:
15 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
24
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
7.21
Alış işlemleri:
9 (37.50%)
Satış işlemleri:
15 (62.50%)
Kâr faktörü:
8.21
Beklenen getiri:
47.43 USD
Ortalama kâr:
56.35 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-157.85 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-157.85 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-157.85 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
18.53%
Algo alım-satım:
79%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
157.85 USD (7.10%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.41% (157.85 USD)
Varlığa göre:
23.67% (2 609.35 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
US30 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
US30 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
US30 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +447.25 USD
En kötü işlem: -158 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 21
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 222.05 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -157.85 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MEXAtlantic-Real-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

CMCMarkets1-Canada
0.00 × 3
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
12.50 × 4
Hello

This Signal is a case show for my own built Expert Advisor the one is on sale already.

You can gain the use of this EA by either profit sharing or monthly rent USD $1000 

It is trading the Index US30 Cash cfds only under 5 minute time frame. 

It is built to be doing profit trades and avoid the loss trades, even if we have higher draw down %, it will close it with profits at the end.

To do profit sharing must open your fx trading account using this broker: 

 https://mexatlantic.com/account/live-account?ibNum=333563249 then fund it with USD $2000 ++ then contact me.

Then we share the profit 33% for me and the rest for you. Profit split can be weekly or up on my request. 

To ask for monthly rent of this EA please contact me by email: sami.saydam@hotmail.com or by WhatsApp +1-647-9272741 The monthly rent is $1000 usd including the installation.

Very clear message> Forex trading is always high risk business because of the high leverage use, therefore, either you admit and accept this high risk and might lose all of your money in the account at once or just leave and forget about me. I do my best to trade your account using my 26 years of forex trading experience and I do my best to make winnings for both of us, but still nothing is guaranteed. If you admit my warning and without any future complaining, then you are welcome to join the deal. Otherwise; leave this page.

Thank you 


İnceleme yok
2025.10.06 15:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.06 15:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

